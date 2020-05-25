70,000€ Groupe events at Mauquenchy

May 22, 2020 - Two Groupe level events graced the Vincennes at Mauquenchy harness racing program on Friday.

The Prix du Crepuscule (Gr. III, purse 70,000€, 2150 meters autostart, European eligibles) saw Dorgos de Guez (7g Romcok de Guez -Landy Fromentro) score in 1.11.8kr with Alexandre Abrivard at the lines.

Jean Michel Bazire trains this winner for Ecurie Vautors.

Dorgos recorded his 22nd career victory now for 605,680€ earned.

The classy mare Chica de Joudes (8f Jag de Bellouet -Queschua Love) was second for owner/trainer/driver Alain Laurent.

Third went to Detroit Castelets (7m Neoh Jiel ) handled by David Thomain for trainer J.L. Dersoir.

Dorgos de Guez

The Gr. II Prix Ozo (purse 85,000€, 2850 meters, 10 starters all three year olds) went to a game 5/10 favorite Havana d’Aurcy (3f Royal Dream -Avila) timed in 1.17.5kr with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer Jean Michel Bazire and breeder/owner Cyril Lelarge.

9/2 odds Havanaise (3f Ricimer -Version Philo) took second with F.P. Bossuet the trainer/driver.

Third was 15/1 Hirondelle Sibey (3f Gazouillis ) for Eric Raffin.

Havana d’Aurcy

The day before turf action for the trotteurs was at Avignon-Le Pontet at Nimes.

There, the Prix de la Ville du Pontet (purse 11,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap, three-year olds on the turf) went to Hede Wood (3f Niky -Care Mia Wood) in her first career victory, with David Bekaert aboard.

She was timed in 1.24.3kr for breeder/owner Jean Pierre Dubois.

Stablemate and 25 meter handicapped Horchestro (3g Sam Bourbon -Alismada Corta) was second for trainer Kevin Vanderschelden and of course breeder/owner JPD.

The 25-meter penalized High Machine (3f Goetmals Wood ) was third for Y.A. Briand and breeder/owner Ecurie des Charmes.

Hede Wood (inside)

Thomas H. Hicks