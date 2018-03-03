79 enter $1m Pepsi North America Cup

Lost In Time winning the $816,000 Metro Pace last August at Mohawk

MILTON, March 3, 2018 - Woodbine Entertainment today announced that harness racing 79 three-year-old pacers have been nominated to the 35th edition of the Pepsi North America Cup.

The $1 million Pepsi North America Cup is Canada's richest harness race and this year's edition is scheduled for Saturday, June 16 at Woodbine, Mohawk Park. The eliminations for the $1 million final will take place the week prior on Saturday, June 9.

This year's number of nominated three-year-old pacers is up by 19 over last year's total of 60.

Headlining the group of eligible sophomores is O'Brien Award winner Stay Hungry and Dan Patch Award winner Lost In Time.

The award-winning colts squared off on multiple occasions in 2017 with each capturing marquee events over the course of the season.

A son of the late-Somebeachsomewhere, Stay Hungry won six of nine starts as a rookie, including the $600,000 Breeders Crown at Hoosier Park. The Tony Alagna trainee banked $557,088 in 2017 for owners Brad Grant, Woodbine's leading-owner, and Irwin Samelman.

Stay Hungry qualified twice and raced four-times last season at Mohawk. He was driven in eight of nine starts by Woodbine's top-driver Doug McNair.

Lost In Time will be looking to create more magic at Mohawk Park in 2018 after he burst onto the scene as a two-year-old to capture the $816,000 Metro Pace for original trainer Jim Mulinix.

The son of A Rocknroll Dance attracted the interest of several prominent owners following his Metro score and eventually moved into the care of Jimmy Takter to finish off his two-year-old campaign.

Lost In Time won the $411,700 Governor's Cup by a nose over Stay Hungry to finish 2017 with five wins in nine starts and $687,432 in earnings. The bay colt will be looking to add to those totals in 2018 for owners Diamond Creek Racing, J And T Silva Stables LLC, William Rufenacht and Team S Racing Stable.

Lost In Time has already grabbed headlines in 2018, as co-owner Scott Robinson recently gifted a share of the colt to professional wrestling legend Ric Flair.

The late-great Somebeachsomewhere is again the leading sire of Pepsi North America Cup nominees with 17 sons eligible. "The Beach" captured the 2008 edition and sired the 2013 champion Captaintreacherous.

A total of 24 Ontario Sires Stakes eligible sophomores have been nominated to this year's event. Mach Three leads the way among Ontario stallions with eight eligible three-year-olds.

The number of 79 nominated sophomores is the highest number of nominees for the Pepsi North America Cup since 2011 (83).

A total of three sustaining payments are required to remain eligible to the Pepsi North America Cup. The first sustaining payment ($1,000 CAD, $810 USD) is due Wednesday, March 15. The final two payments are due April 15 and May 15.

Below is the full list of eligible three-year-old pacers to this year's Pepsi North America Cup.

ALWAYS BET DE GREY

AMERICAN HISTORY

ATOMIC SEELSTER

AVALON HANOVER

BABES DIG ME

BACKSTREET SHADOW

BEACHIN LINDY

BIG TALKING MAN

BURNING MIDNIGHT

CALIFORNIA CRUISIN

CAM I AM

CAPTAIN DEO

CASIMIR RICHIE P

CHOCOLATE SWIRL

CINNAMACK

CLOSING STATEMENT

COURTLY CHOICE

DECLAN SEELSTER

DONE WELL

DORSODURO HANOVER

DRAGON TIME

DURHAM TOWN

FASHIONONTHEBEACH

GD WESTERN JOE

GHOST DANCE

GRAND TETON

HAYDEN HANOVER

HITMAN HILL

HUDSON PHIL

INTERNET HANOVER

JET AVIATION

JIMTASTIC

JUSTWIGGLEIT

KARPATHIAN KID

KWIK TALKIN

LARRYS PETROCK

LATHER UP

LEVIS DAY

LOST IN TIME

MACADOODLEDOO

MAJOR AUTHORITY

MASON HANOVER

MISSION THREE

MISTER MOJO RISIN

NOAHS MILL

NUTCRACKER SWEET

ODDS ON LAUDERDALE

PANTHER SEELSTER

PARISI

PEDRO HANOVER

PHIL THE THRILL

POINTS NORTH

PRO BEACH

QUINTSENTIAL TERROR

ROOTIN TOOTIN

SCOUTS REPORT

SEEING EYE SINGLE

SHADOW MOON

SHNITZLEDOSOMETHIN

SOMETIMESAWINNER

SPORTS LEGEND

SPRINGSTEEN

ST LADS NEPTUNE

STAY HUNGRY

SUMMER TRAVEL

TALBOTCREEKWHISKEY

THE DOWNTOWN BUS

THOMAS B HANOVER

TOPVILLE OLYMPIAN

TORRIN HANOVER

TRUMP THAT

TURBO HILL

TWIN B TUFFENUFF

VENOM

WES DELIGHT

WESTERN PASSAGE

WHATSTROUBLNUROCKY

WHEN YOU DANCE

WHOS BETTER

Total Horses: 79

Mark McKelvie