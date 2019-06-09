Day At The Track

85,000€ Grand National du Trot Paris-Turf

06:24 AM 09 Jun 2019 NZST
Calaska de Guez, harness racing
Calaska de Guez
Le Trot Photo

June 5, 2019 - The sixth leg of the harness racing Gr.I Grand National du Trot Paris-Turf (purse 85,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap, 18 starters) was held Wednesday at Laval.

This race was also the Quinte+ race of the day. 

The 1.9/1 odds second choice Calaska de Guez (7f Pomerol de Laumac-Miss de Guez) scored for trainer/driver Jean-Michel Bazire and owner Ecurie Vautors.

This was the winner’s 17th career victory now for life earnings of 298,100€.

The 1.8/1 favorite Dream de Lasserie (6g Orlando Vici) was second for owner Ecurie Daidou and reinsman Romain Derieux.

20/1 Candidat d’Ortige (7m Giant Cat) was third for Kevin Leblanc.

The top five was completed by 7.81 Colorado Blue and 22/1 Azaro d’Eva and that set up an exact order payoff of 2,127.00€ to 326 winning ticket holders.

The Q+ pool was 3,389,893€ and the total race handle (all wagers) exceeded 7,711,000€.

The next GNT leg will be June 19 at Reims.

Thomas H. Hicks


 

