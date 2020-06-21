85,000€ Prix Xavier de Saint Palais

Feeling Cash won for the eighth time in his career, now for 897,100€ earned

June 19, 2020 - Feeling Cash (5m Ready Cash -Royale Star) survived a vicious harness racing duel with Fleche Bourbon and scored in today’s Prix Xavier de Saint Palais (Gr. II monte, purse 85,000€, 2225 meters, five year olds) at Mauquenchy (transferred card from Vincennes) clocked in 1.12.3kr.

Eric Raffin, the masked man, was the winning jockey for trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Carlos Lerner. Feeling Cash, who drifted right in the lane, was off at 4.9/1 odds and won for the eighth time in his career, now for 897,100€ earned.

36/1 Flore de Janeiro (5f Vanishing Point -Ozie de Janeiro) was second with Anthony Barrier in the irons for trainer/owner Franck Blandin.

Third home was 38/1 Fiona Gendreenne (5f Akim du Cap Vert -Pekinois) with Mathieu Mottier up for owner/trainer Dominique Lemetayer.

Feche Bourbon was a misque dq when engaged in the struggle with the eventuial winner.

On Sunday racing resumes (really) at Paris-Vincennes and what a card it is on Champions Journey Day.

There are six groupe races including the Gr. I Prix Albert Viel for three year olds and the Gr. I International UET Masters Prix Rene Balliere that has Face Time Bourbon and Bold Eagle at the start in a talented field.

Thomas H. Hicks



