Conference on Integrity and Animal Welfare

The 85th annual ARCI Conference on Racing Integrity and Animal Welfare will be held in Arcadia, California on April 2, 2019 - April 5, 2019. Registration is now open on Eventbrite. For those of you who need to pay by check, please contact me for an invoice. I will register you for the conference once payment is received in the ARCI office.

Register on Eventbrite

The event hotel will be the Embassy Suites in Arcadia. We have once again arranged a room block at the area per diem of $173 per night (not including tax.) Embassy offers free parking, a complimentary shuttle that will travel within a seven mile radius of the hotel, free breakfast, and a complimentary evening beer and wine reception.

The room block is primarily set for Tuesday through Friday evening. If you attempt to book earlier and run into issues, please contact me and I'll assist you with making a reservation.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Arcadia Pasadena Area

211 East Huntington Drive, Arcadia, California, 91006, USA

TEL: +1-626-445-8525

FAX: +1-626-445-8548

The reservation link for the ARCI rate is below:

https://secure3.hilton.com/en_US/es/reservation/book.htm?execution=e1s1

The preliminary agenda for the meeting is attached. Please contact me with any questions you have. We're looking forward to seeing you again at this year's conference!

Rebecca Shoemaker

Assistant to the President & CEO

Association of Racing Commissioners International



