Day At The Track

90,000€ Grand Prix du Conseil Municipal

04:20 AM 08 Jul 2019 NZST
Cleangame, harness racing
Cleangame
Le Trot Photo

July 6, 2019 - It was a JMB harness racing sweep today at Vichy in the Grand Prix du Conseil Municipal (Gr. II, purse 90,000€, 2950 meters, 10 International starters).

Jean Michel Bazire won the race for the sixth time starting in 2010 (Aubrion du Gers won the 2017-18 editions) and his trainees finished 1-2-3 with son Nicolas Bazire catch driving the fourth-place finisher.

The 6/10 favorite Cleangame (7g Ouragon de Celland-Red Bell) scored with Jean Michel Bazire aboard for owner J-M Rancoule, his 25th victory in 40 career starts now for 865,970€ in life earnings.

Cleangame now has posted six wins in seven 2019 starts with a second-place finish.

Race time was 1.14.4kr.

4.4/1 Ble de Gers (8g Quinoa de Gers) was second for Alexandre Abrivard, teaming for the Bazire-Rancoule team.

Third was another JMB trainee, 4.1/1 Valokaja Hindo (8m Great Challenger), with Christophe Martens up.

Nicolas Bazire teamed 22/1 Cicero Noa (7g Mandarino Blue) to a fourth-place finish for breeder/owner/trainer Jan Van Houcke.

27/1 Balbir (8g Ganymede) took fifth money with trainer Mickael Cormy at the lines.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

