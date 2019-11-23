Day At The Track

90 day, $10,000 fine for Rick Zeron

04:47 AM 23 Nov 2019 NZDT
Rick Zeron, harness racing
Rick Zeron

HARNESS RACING UPATE's Dave Briggs  reports that Rick Zeron's suspension was cut in half to 90 days, but the $10,000 fine remains.

Ontario's Horse Racing Appeal Panel (HRAP) has ruled trainer/driver/owner Rick Zeron will serve a 90-day suspension (to begin Jan.24,2020) and pay a $10,000 fine for a series of infractions..The fine was upheld, but Zeron's suspension was reduced to half of the 180-day suspension he was initially facing.

The case stems from an inspection of Zeron's Ontario barn at Classy Lane Stables in July of 2018. Through his lawyer,Larry Todd, Zeron did not contest the following two charges:

- Possessing improperly labelled medications.

- Failing to have proper prescription for medications.

He did contest the other three charges:

- Attempting to avoid detection by using counterfeit medication labels.

- Attempting to bribe another licensee to adjust their statement to help hide his use of counterfeit medication labels

- Using "shockwave"therapy within the prohibited 96 hour period on horses Lady Ellaand and Urban Legend prior to qualifying races.

To read the rest of the story, click here.

