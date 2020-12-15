Day At The Track

95,000€ Gr. II Prix du Bourbonnais

04:22 AM 15 Dec 2020 NZDT
Face Time Bourbon, harness racing
Face Time Bourbon and driver Bjorn Goop
Le Trot Photo

December 13, 2020 - Face Time Bourbon (5m Ready Cash-Vita Bourbon) overcame an early miscue as he jetted from an outsie starting position, to win the harness racing Gr. II Prix du Bourbonnais (Prix d’Amerique qualifier 2, purse 95,000€, 16 International starters) at Vincennes.

Bjorn Goop engineered the victory as he gathered FTB and proceeded a slow grind to the front on pedestrian fractions (1.17.1kr at 1500 meters remaining; 1.15.9kr at the 1000 and 1.14.7kr with 500 to go; final time 1.13.8kr).

Delia du Pommereux and Chica du Joudes were close to the leader and then in the final bend Valzer di Poggio and Victor Ferm, both Jean Michel Bazire trainees, made a charge.

FTB held easily to score his 27th career victory now for 2,247,940 in life earnings.

Sebastian Guarato trains the Scuderia Bivans Srl owned performer.

Victor Ferm (6m Nad Al Sheba) held gamely for second with Alexandre Abrivard up and third went to Moni Viking (7m Maharajah) for Matthieu Abrivard.

The top three earned an Amerique Prize invite along with Bretagne top three of Diable de Vauvert, Feliciano and Bahia Quesnot.

For a video reply of the Bourbonnais click here.

Face Time Bourbon

Thomas H. Hicks

Big night for young drivers at Rosecroft
15-Dec-2020 06:12 AM NZDT
Gimpanzee - Major coup for Diamond Creek
15-Dec-2020 05:12 AM NZDT
Dina Bolt N returns to Yonkers
15-Dec-2020 04:12 AM NZDT
An 'absolutely incredible feeling'
15-Dec-2020 04:12 AM NZDT
Bell I No spoils "Amazon" party
15-Dec-2020 03:12 AM NZDT
Rock The Town strong in feature
14-Dec-2020 17:12 PM NZDT
Great Lakes Amateur Drivers trotting series
14-Dec-2020 05:12 AM NZDT
