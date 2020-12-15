95,000€ Gr. II Prix du Bourbonnais

December 13, 2020 - Face Time Bourbon (5m Ready Cash -Vita Bourbon) overcame an early miscue as he jetted from an outsie starting position, to win the harness racing Gr. II Prix du Bourbonnais (Prix d’Amerique qualifier 2, purse 95,000€, 16 International starters) at Vincennes.

Bjorn Goop engineered the victory as he gathered FTB and proceeded a slow grind to the front on pedestrian fractions (1.17.1kr at 1500 meters remaining; 1.15.9kr at the 1000 and 1.14.7kr with 500 to go; final time 1.13.8kr).

Delia du Pommereux and Chica du Joudes were close to the leader and then in the final bend Valzer di Poggio and Victor Ferm, both Jean Michel Bazire trainees, made a charge.

FTB held easily to score his 27th career victory now for 2,247,940 in life earnings.

Sebastian Guarato trains the Scuderia Bivans Srl owned performer.

Victor Ferm (6m Nad Al Sheba ) held gamely for second with Alexandre Abrivard up and third went to Moni Viking (7m Maharajah ) for Matthieu Abrivard.

The top three earned an Amerique Prize invite along with Bretagne top three of Diable de Vauvert, Feliciano and Bahia Quesnot.

For a video reply of the Bourbonnais click here.

Face Time Bourbon

Thomas H. Hicks