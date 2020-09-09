99-year-old owner gets a victory

Columbus, MN - Harness racing owner Keith Carey had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday (September 8) after his 4 year old pacing mare Nat A Cam scored a career best win at Running Aces in 1:57.
At 99 years young, Carey is the patriarch of an Iowa family that is deeply rooted in the sulky sport. Keith has been involved in Harness Racing for as long as anyone can remember, and he got started some 70 or 80 years ago with his brother Red Carey.
Affectionately called "Dudley" by family and friends, Keith Carey adores his mare and holds her dear because she was the last horse that he and his late wife of 66 years, Katherine had together. Katherine passed away in 2017 at the age of 93.
Carey has had more than one offer to sell his mare, but will not part with her. She has had lots of success at the county fair tracks in Iowa and also won this summer at Kahoka, Missouri. The win at Running Aces was her thirteenth triumph from 35 career starts. She is by Millionaire Cam and out of the Blissfull Hall mare Nat-a-tat-tat, whom the Carey's had as a broodmare.
Carey's grandson Curtis shared with me that his grandpa loves to take care of the mare when she is at home at the farm and noted "he does her stall himself every morning, and he loves to be there to feed her at dinnertime too."
Keith Carey's Columbus Junction farm is the base of operations. He has had the "farm for at least 70 years" according to Curtis, who was thrilled when his grandpa came up with the idea to send the mare up to Running Aces to take her shot at the "big-time" at the Pari-mutuel track. The Carey's have a good relationship with trainer Justin Anfinson who was more than willing to bring the mare up to Minnesota for the tryout.
Dudley wanted his great-nephew and Running Aces all time leading driver Nick Roland to drive his mare, and always
prefers that Nick's brother - Will Roland drives his mare in Iowa. As it turned out, Nick had a filly of his own in the same race and they decided to call on veteran reinsman Darrell Wright for the drive.
Nat A Cam turned in a stellar performance in her "tryout" - making two moves in the mile and drawing away from the field late by 3-1/2 lengths and lowering her career mark by 3-3/5 seconds.
Dudley was watching on RTN from his daughter's home in Iowa. He was filled with excitement and was vigorously rooting "come on sweety ..." and was overcome with joy and pride after the big win.
Five generations of Carey's were all celebrating Dudley's big win with him. He may have even enjoyed a cold beer during the celebrations too, as Curtis notes he often will do after the races at the fair.
Part of the fifth generation, Kolton Hauser got the opportunity to go his first training mile with this mare earlier this year, extending the joy she has brought to Keith out to the new Carey generations too. Curtis Carey reinforced the idea that, no matter what, this mare is not going anywhere. "Grandpa can keep her going as long as wants or is able to, and then we will breed her later on and keep the legacy going".
Rumor has it that Dudley may want to let her stay at Running Aces for at least one more start. After her performance today, it's likely she won't be a longshot on her next go-round, and she'll have plenty of people rooting for her to win one more for "Dudley". He'll be proud of her no matter how she does. And he'll be ready to welcome her back to the farm so he can take care of her. As daughter Nancy Carey noted "she keeps him young and keeps him happy".
The featured event on the Tuesday afternoon harness racing program at Running Aces was the $9,000 Open Handicap Pace for Fillies and Mares, with a talented field of seven lining up behind the gate.
Pull The Shade (Nick Roland) was the talk of the tote-board at 4-5 and left the gate fastest of all to take the early lead from post seven before yielding to Motu Moonbeam N (Mooney Svendsen) just past the :27 second quarter mile checkpoint.
Alwaysalittlemore (Jacob Cutting) came first-up to challenge and pressure the leader down the backside and into the far turn, with Another Beac)h Day (Braxten Boyd) picking up the live cover through the middle stages (:56.4 and 1:25.3).
Motu Moonbeam N turned back the initial challenger, but when Boyd tipped of cover with Another Beach Day there was little the leader could do in response and Another Beach Day ($23.60) surged past to score a 1-1/4 length victory in 1:54.1 for her second win of the season.
It was just her third local start, and third start for her new owner Brandy Boyd - who picked up her very first win as an owner in the featured race of the day with her twenty year old son Braxten in the bike for the win. Gene Miller is the winning trainer.
Motu Moonbeam N held second, and Windmeupnwatchmego (Dean Magee) rallied for third.
The $8,625 Minnesota-Sired freshman "A" pace went to heavy-favorite May Day Maggie (Mooney Svendsen, $2.40) for her third win of the season. She dominated the affair from gate-to-wire in 1:59.1 over Brooklyn Wind Up (Brady Jenson) and She's A Showstopper (Jacob Cutting). The winning filly is owned by Rick Huffman and Larry Matter and is trained by Justin Anfinson.
The $5,750 Minnesota-Sired freshman "B" pace went to heavy-favorite Dontcallmefrieda (Nick Roland, $2.80) in 2:03 for her first lifetime win. The winner is a filly by Wind Me Up, owned by Connie and Judith Roland and trained by Jessica Johnson.
So So De Vie (Mooney Svendsen) scored his fourth straight win in a $4,800 conditioned pace for owner Jose Cervantes and trainer Edward Hernandez. The sharp three year-old gelding is a son of American Ideal and he was a 1-1/2 length winner in 1:54.3.
Driver Mooney Svendsen led the Tuesday card with a Hat-Trick of three wins, and Dean Magee registered a double. Trainer Justin Anfinson also recorded a double.
Live Racing returns to Running Aces on Wednesday (September 9) with first post at 1:00 pm (CDT) and will feature a carryover in the 20 cent Pick-5 Jackpot wager of $6,614.30.
by Darin Gagne, for Running Aces