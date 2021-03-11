An iconic outback New South Wales Pacing Cup has been on Moonbi trainer Dean Chapple’s bucket list for a long time – and today he’s finishing a two-day trek across the State to make it a reality.

The Broken Hill Pacing Cup is part of a dual-code racing celebration in March each year – harness racing tomorrow night and the big St Patrick’s Day gallops meeting on the Saturday.

Chapple and one of his enthusiastic owners Dave Walters hit the road for the 11-hour trip on Wednesday – allowing enough time to make it to Broken Hill, settle in and enjoy the mining town’s legendary hospitality before racenight.

“It’s been on my bucket list for a long time. Since my sister Linda lived there while she was nursing years ago, and I never made it over to visit” Chapple said.

“The furthest west I have been is Dubbo. They’ve never let me forget it, and I’ve had the Broken Hill Cup as something I wanted to do ever since.”

The Broken Hill Cup is trots “like they used to be” and a truly nostalgic experience for any harness racing fan. With bookies and crowds packed to the rails, the track is set on the side of a hill and flanked by mine heaps, with a crucible-like layout that is unique in Australian racing.

Chapple, who last season took out four premierships at the Tamworth Club, said the trip had come about after a bit of banter between mates at his local race meeting a few weeks ago.

“A mate Aaron Goadsby was talking about the Broken Hill Cup and Dave and I said ‘right, we’re going, we’re doing it’!” Chapple said.

“I’m not sure if we were really serious or not, but Dave got really excited and started booking accommodation and making arrangements and the club has been fantastic with helping us get organised, so then we were committed!” he laughed.

“We’ve got 15 horses in work, and my wife Julie and our kids Elli and Jack do a great job. I didn’t so much ask permission. We’ll do the trots on Friday and the St Pats races on Saturday – but I get the feeling that I’d better be back on Monday!”

The travellers were scheduled to arrive in Cobar last night, and expect to make Broken Hill about lunchtime today (Thursday).

Chapple has three runners engaged in tomorrow night’s meeting (which is the club’s only TAB fixture for the season), including Right On With It in the $16,000 Rocky Baker Memorial Pacing Cup.

“He’s going all right and he raced through the Golden Guitar series at Tamworth, which is a pretty strong carnival,” Chapple said.

“Don’t Tell Dorothy (Race 5 Mawson Quarries Pace) is racing great – his form is outstanding, and hopefully his draw from inside the second row is ok. Nor Westa (Race 6 Getting There Excavations Pace) is Dave’s horse so I’m hoping he can do alright for him.

“They’re all honest and to be truthful their form probably should be a little bit better than it reads.”

With a circumference of just 602 metres (less than half the size of Menangle), the Broken Hill track is likely the smallest in the country, but Chapple said he was looking forward to the racing.

“I’ve done a lot of form in the last two weeks and I have noticed that it’s a pretty short run into the first turn!” he laughed.

“But I’ve driven in a fair bit of show racing and competing on tight tracks over the years, so hopefully I will be okay with it.”

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura