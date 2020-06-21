A 24-1 upset in Meadows feature

WASHINGTON, PA, June 20, 2020 -- Our Third Rock bore down on Stride Of Pride in the lane, passed him in the shadow of the wire and pulled off the 24-1 harness racing upset in Saturday's feature at The Meadows, a $10,800 Conditioned Pace.

While Our Third Rock and Dan Rawlings were 2 lengths in arrears heading for home, they had just enough racetrack to edge Stride Of Pride by a head in 1:52.1, a career best. Long shot Latest Desire earned dhow.

Jack Smith conditions Our Third Rock, a 5-year-old Pet Rock -Marymac Is A Whack gelding who now boasts career earnings of $117,423, for Karen Ritter.

Jim Pantaleano, Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. and Rawlings each fashioned a double on the 10-race card.

After several carryovers, the Super Hi-5 was hit, with the single winning ticket returning $13,391.06.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday, first post 12:45 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association