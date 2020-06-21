Day At The Track

A 24-1 upset in Meadows feature

11:43 AM 21 Jun 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Our Third Rock, harness racing
Our Third Rock
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, June 20, 2020 -- Our Third Rock bore down on Stride Of Pride in the lane, passed him in the shadow of the wire and pulled off the 24-1 harness racing upset in Saturday's feature at The Meadows, a $10,800 Conditioned Pace.

While Our Third Rock and Dan Rawlings were 2 lengths in arrears heading for home, they had just enough racetrack to edge Stride Of Pride by a head in 1:52.1, a career best. Long shot Latest Desire earned dhow.

Jack Smith conditions Our Third Rock, a 5-year-old Pet Rock-Marymac Is A Whack gelding who now boasts career earnings of $117,423, for Karen Ritter.

Jim Pantaleano, Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. and Rawlings each fashioned a double on the 10-race card.

After several carryovers, the Super Hi-5 was hit, with the single winning ticket returning $13,391.06.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday, first post 12:45 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

 

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Racing returns to West Liberty after 43 years
21-Jun-2020 15:06 PM NZST
Live streaming of Pickaway County Fair Races
21-Jun-2020 14:06 PM NZST
Iluvtomakemoney rewards backers
21-Jun-2020 14:06 PM NZST
More luck is needed URGENTLY
21-Jun-2020 12:06 PM NZST
Night Delight & Dean Magee wire the field
21-Jun-2020 12:06 PM NZST
Tyler Buter red-hot as Pocono reopens
21-Jun-2020 11:06 AM NZST
A 24-1 upset in Meadows feature
21-Jun-2020 11:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News