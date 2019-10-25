A Charlton dream is now reality

Dignitaries at the official opening of the Charlton Park 2020 complex

There's a buzz of excitement around central Victorian harness racing, with the green light finally being given to the sport's new regional showpiece at Charlton.

The Charlton Harness Racing Club's new shared $4.2 million multipurpose facility is officially open for business, and the club's first meeting at the track is scheduled for the end of the year.

"Charlton Park is the headquarters for sport and recreation here now, and, as harness racing people we're very proud and excited to be part of the leadership that's allowed it to happen," club president Joey Thompson said.

"There's a lot of interest from the community and a lot of energy around the club about what's happened here, so we're pretty confident there'll be huge numbers of participants and supporters and community people turn up on Friday, December 20, when we will be racing again," Thompson said.

The complex draws together a raft of sporting organisations, including football, cricket, golf, hockey, netball, tennis, fishing, and, possibly the most high-profile of the precinct partners, harness racing.

More than 250 people recently attended the official opening of the complex, with many community members getting their first look at the state-of-the-art facility.

Explore the complex in 3D: Click Here!

"We've certainly had to be patient, but we've made it - and at the moment we are one very proud community. The new building is really good; it's magnificent," Thompson said.

To achieve the Charlton community's dream of a multi-purpose sporting precinct, the town, population 1100, raised a phenomenal $1.2 million - the equivalent of more than $1000 per head of population.

"That's just an unbelievable effort when you think about it, and it's taken 13 years," Thompson said.

"We've kept working away at it through a drought, a devastating flood in 2011 and now another drought, but we've made it.

"There's also been financial assistance from former Charlton people who have moved to areas like Bendigo and Maryborough to live. But it just demonstrates the generosity of close-knit communities."

Thompson said the Charlton Park 2020 committee, under chairman John Harley, deserved high praise for holding the community's loyalty and support for the project despite the challenges.

"There've been dips as well as high spots along the way, but John has been there from the start. That's certainly something a bit special in my book," he said.

The club was forced to hold its programmed meetings at sister Victorian clubs through much of 2019.

"Maryborough and Melton have been fantastic hosting our meetings while the construction works have been in progress. But it will be so good to be back home," he said.

"There's still some minor projects that need doing like landscaping, furnishings, parking and footpaths. And again, we've put out the call to raise more money because we've been stretched financially, and we still need maybe $200,000 to finish everything off as we'd like."

Mr Thompson said a number of fund-raising ideas had been suggested, such as "buying" a tree on the landscaped lawns overlooking the harness racing track and oval.

"For $1000 people will be able to place a plaque with names on it at the base of the trees. We've also sold artistic stable signs, some featuring Aboriginal art, for $25," he said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura