Day At The Track

Different kind of horsepower at The Meadowlands

11:12 AM 19 Sep 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
75 Lamborghini, Harness Racing 75 Lamborghini’s and their owners, Harness Racing A $2 million Lamborghini stole the spotlight
A gathering of approximately 75 Lamborghini's and their owners
Lisa Photo
75 Lamborghini’s and their owners
Lisa Photo
A $2 million Lamborghini stole the spotlight
Lisa Photo
East Rutherford, NJ - On Sunday, September 17 Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment hosted the Driving Force Club, a group of high-performance automobile enthusiasts, in their 2017 New York Bull Fest outing.
 
This event was a gathering of approximately 75 Lamborghini's and their owners who began the day with breakfast in a nearby location then followed a custom designed route that provided an abundance of open highway stretches and scenic twisty roads.
 
The ultimate destination, kept a secret to members until the cruise began, was Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment where the club drove onto the track for photos followed by a BBQ lunch in the Backyard. A $2 million Lamborghini stole the spotlight proving that not just horses look great in the winner's circle!
 
The Bull Fest group was duly impressed with the new grandstand and Andrea Lokshin, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, reported lots of interest from club members in staging future engagements at the track.
 
Nick Salvi
 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Different kind of horsepower at The Meadowlands
19-Sep-2017 11:09 AM NZST
Trogdon's "princess" seeks Jugette trophy
19-Sep-2017 07:09 AM NZST
Siegel, Wallenius-Kleberg to Hall of Fame
19-Sep-2017 04:09 AM NZST
Kentucky crowns champions on KYSS Night
18-Sep-2017 22:09 PM NZST
Quillen heads stakes heavy Harrington week
18-Sep-2017 18:09 PM NZST
Hurricane Hannah wins twice at Delaware
18-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
2017 Yonkers International Trot
18-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News