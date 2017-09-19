Different kind of horsepower at The Meadowlands

This event was a gathering of approximately 75 Lamborghini's and their owners who began the day with breakfast in a nearby location then followed a custom designed route that provided an abundance of open highway stretches and scenic twisty roads.

The ultimate destination, kept a secret to members until the cruise began, was Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment where the club drove onto the track for photos followed by a BBQ lunch in the Backyard. A $2 million Lamborghini stole the spotlight proving that not just horses look great in the winner's circle!