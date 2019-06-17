A first look at the babies at Hawthorne

STICKNEY, IL - The babies made their way to the racetrack this past weekend at Hawthorne as the harness racing 'Night of Champions' leg one action continued. The boys were center stage on Friday evening while the ladies took their place on the track on Saturday night. All of the leg one events went for $17,500.

Race two Friday was the first of two divisions of the Incredible Finale for Illinois-bred two-year-old colt and gelding pacers. A field of eight was led by RJ Wulfy, a Party At Atsplace colt, winner already on the meet with Casey Leonard driving. Leaving for the lead was LL Gram from the inside, followed by Chick Magnet as the favorite was hung three wide early. Leonard guided RJ Wulfy to the top, passing the opening quarter in :30.3 and the half in 1:00.0. Chased by Chick Magnet into the turn, RJ Wulfy confidently opened up a three length margin through three quarters in 1:28.1. Turning into the stiff headwind in the lane, RJ Wulfy had extended his advantage to six lengths into the stretch. Unchallenged to the wire, RJ Wulfy was an easy 11½ length winner, stopping the clock in 1:57. Chick Magnet held second while Hello Rooster closed to finish third. RJ Wulfy is owned by partnership by B. Wulf, R. Wulf, R. Alderks, and J. Fraher and is trained by Ronnie Roberts.

Race four was the second division of the Incredible Finale as a field of seven lined up behind the starter. Favored was Canadian Mountie from the barn of trainer Terry Leonard. Leaving quickly was Ryans Ambassador as he was joined by Illini Force, with the later of the duo leading the field through the quarter in :32.0. On the backside, Bagman moved to take over, passing the half in 1:01.1. On the turn, Kyle Wilfong led Bagman along the pylons as Ridge Warren guiding Illini Force to the outside to challenge though three quarters in 1:31.1. In the lane, Illini Force took over, facing a fresh challenge from Canadian Mountie. Game to the wire, Illini Force a Sagebrush colt, was able to hold on by a half length over Canadian Mountie in 1:59.1. Bagman finished third. Illini Force is owned by Allan, Kevin, and Keith Miller along with Glenn Otto and is trained by Kevin Miller.

On Saturday evening, two-year-old female pacers where featured in two divisions of the Incredible Tillie. Race three saw the first division with a field of five lining up as Fox Valley Vixen was favored from the rail. Leaving for the lead was A Girl Named Jim as Jamaica Patton guided her through the opening quarter in :30.1. Chased through a half in :59.4 by Fox Valley Vixen, A Girl Named Jim was two lengths clear into the turn. After three quarters in 1:29.3, A Girl Named Jim, a Sportsmaster filly, maintained her clear lead into the lane. At the wire, she had more than enough left, winning in 1:57.3. Fox Valley Vixen held second while Fox Valley Exploit was third. A Girl Named Jim is owned by Ronald Phillips and Louis Leinberger and trained by Jamaica Patton.

In the following event, the second division of the Incredible Tillie, was led by Double Parked, a Sagebrush filly, with Travis Seekman driving. Leaving from the outside for the lead was Double Parked as she had to work a bit to clear off of Jimmy's Girl, passing the quarter in :30.3. Settling into stride on the backside, Double Parked cruised through a half in 1:00.1 and three quarters in 1:29.2. Roused by Seekman into the lane, Double Parked opened up a seven-length advantage into the lane as she never looked back, stopping the clock in 1:57.2. Ashlees Fine Girl closed to finish second while Jimmy's Girl was third. Double Parked is owned and trained by Leroy Hunt.

Sunday night brought out the juvenile trotters with two divisions of the Fox Valley Flan for the fillies and a pair of divisions of the Kadabra for the boys.

A field of five started things off in race two in the first division of the Fox Valley Flan as Lous Abigail, a Lou's Legacy filly, was the favorite with Casey Leonard driving. Making the lead was Lauren Hall as she strolled through the opening quarter in :33.2. Chased through the backside by Olympic Hopeful in a half in 1:05.1, Lauren Hall held her lead into the turn. On the turn, Fox Valley Lush and Lous Abigail both pulled to go after the leader through three quarters in 1:36.3. In the lane, Fox Valley Lush grabbed a brief lead between horses but Lous Abigail was moving best of all, winning in 2:05.0. The stewards posted the inquiry sign, taking a look at Lauren Hall in the stretch and it was determined that she was disqualified from third. Officially, Lous Abigail was the winner, Fox Valley Lush finished second, and EL Oh Govner was third. Lous Abigail is owned by Flacco Family Farms and trained by Steve Searle.

Race three was the first division of leg one of the Kadabra with a field of six taking to the track. Fox Valley Quest, a Pizzazzed colt, was the heavy favorite with Casey Leonard driving. Clearing the early lead was the favorite as he cruised through the opening quarter in :31.3 and a half in 1:03.4. Chased by On Higher Ground into the turn, Fox Valley Quest opened up a two-length lead through three-quarters in 1:34.4. In the lane, the favorite extended his margin, winning clearly in 2:03.1. On Higher Ground held second while Fox Valley Kobe closed to finish third. Fox Valley Quest is owned by Carl Lacy and Benita Simmons and trained by Tom Simmons.

The fourth race was the second division of leg one of the Fox Valley Flan as a field of six was led by Bee See as Kyle Husted drove and trainer Steve Searle looked for his second win on the card. At the start, Bee See broke stride and dropped back as well as second choice Celone Hall. Taking advantage was Lous Flashy Dancer as she covered the quarter in :32.3. Onto the backside, the top two choices were back onstride and looked to get back into contact with the field as Lous Flashy Dancer passed the half in 1:04.3. On the turn, Lous Flashy Dancer held her lead as Bee See continued to recover from her break and tipped wide, followed by Celone Hall through three quarters in 1:36.1. Into the lane, Bee See couldn't go on, but Celone Hall, a Cassis filly, was able to sustain her bid, winning in 2:05.4. Lous Flashy Dancer held second while Really Railee closed to finish third.

Race five was the second division of the Kadabra as Mr Red Thunder was scratched, leaving a field of six. Lous Paisano went favored for Casey Leonard and Steve Searle. Prior to the start there was a recall due to broken equipment with the favorite. After getting lined up again, Lous Paisano broke prior to the start once again and trailed the field. Making the lead was Twin Cedars Rocket as he opened up through the quarter in :32.4. Chased by Fox Valley Briton through a half in 1:06.3, Twin Cedars Rocket led the field into the turn. Making a move was Desert Sheik with Mike Brink driving as the field passed three quarters in 1:38.1. At the wire it was Desert Sheik, a Pizzazzed colt, holding on in 2:06.2. U S Patriot finished second while Twin Cedars Rocket was third. Desert Sheik is owned by Charles Biggs and trained by Mike Brink.

