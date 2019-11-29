A G's White Socks back in form at ID19

The forgotten horse A G's White Socks burst back into form tonight winning the second pacers heat of ID19 at Alexandra Park.

Now in the stable of harness racing trainer Barry Purdon, A G's White Socks (Rock N Roll Heaven) delivered a punishing finish from back in midfield to grab a deserved and timely win in the hands of ace reinsman Maurice McKendry.

"He is such a lovely going horse and has a great gait. He was nice and relaxed in the running," McKendry said after the race.

"When he came out at the turn he was a bit awkward but he straightened up and just buried them," he said.

The time for the winner was 2-36.1, a mile rate of 1-54.2. The last 800m was run in 55.6

Cruz Bromac the New Zealand Cup winner battled on well for second after working hard mid race and Thefixer ran home well for third.