Day At The Track

A G's White Socks back in form at ID19

10:14 PM 29 Nov 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
A G's White Socks,Harness racing
HRNZ photo

The forgotten horse A G's White Socks burst back into form tonight winning the second pacers heat of ID19 at Alexandra Park.

Now in the stable of harness racing trainer Barry Purdon, A G's White Socks (Rock N Roll Heaven) delivered a punishing finish from back in midfield to grab a deserved and timely win in the hands of ace reinsman Maurice McKendry.

"He is such a lovely going horse and has a great gait. He was nice and relaxed in the running," McKendry said after the race.

"When he came out at the turn he was a bit awkward but he straightened up and just buried them," he said.

The time for the winner was 2-36.1, a mile rate of 1-54.2. The last 800m was run in 55.6

Cruz Bromac the New Zealand Cup winner battled on well for second after working hard mid race and Thefixer ran home well for third.

 

Harnesslink Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Happy Thanksgiving Day United States
29-Nov-2019 04:11 AM NZDT
Shake That House upsets in $335,000 Pace
28-Nov-2019 16:11 PM NZDT
Blue Bell Bonnie displays intestinal fortitude
28-Nov-2019 15:11 PM NZDT
Dibaba N does it again at The Spa
28-Nov-2019 15:11 PM NZDT
Racing action from Harrah's Philadelphia
28-Nov-2019 12:11 PM NZDT
No simulcasting at Yonkers on Thanksgiving
28-Nov-2019 12:11 PM NZDT
Make it a three straight for the "Holiday" horse
28-Nov-2019 11:11 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News