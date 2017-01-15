A high five for Marohn at The Meadowlands

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (January 14, 2017) - Jim Marohn, Jr. and Brett Miller stole the show on Saturday night at the Meadowlands, but when the 13-race harness racing program concluded, the final tally read Marohn - 5 and Miller - 4.

"These are the types of nights you dream about having when you race at the Meadowlands," said Marohn, who won four races in one night at the Big M last September. "It looked like I had some horses in good spots tonight and it was very satisfying that they raced up to their abilities. It always helps to have some good horsepower."

Marohn's five wins were highlighted by an upset win by The Rock in the $15,000 featured pace. The Rock paid $19.80 to win and was the only double-digit win payout of the night.

In the feature, Parnu Hanover took over from Elrama after a 27.1 first quarter and continued to front the field through three quarters in 1:23.2 as he looked to win his second straight with Marcus Miller. As the field straightened into the stretch, Marohn tipped The Rock four-wide and won by a length despite drifting slightly.

The Rock is owned by Travis Henry and trained by Andrew Harris, but is consigned to Monday's Tattersalls Mixed Sale as hip 224 beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the Meadowlands back paddock.

"He raced giant tonight," explained Marohn, who won three of his five races on Saturday for trainer Patti Harmon. "He exploded when I pulled him off a helmet. Andrew told me he was coming into this race sharp so I drove him with confidence."

Total handle on the 13-race card was $2,802,711 which was nearly flat compared to last year's comparable card that included 14 races.

The Pick Five that included $10,000 in seed money from the Meadowlands returned $178.70 and attracted a total pool of $77,301.

Matt Zlotkowski won Saturday's World Harness Handicapping Contest qualifying tournament at the Meadowlands. He turned his $100 bankroll into $630 to top the field and earn a spot into April's $50,000 Final.

Live racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m.