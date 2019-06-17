Lou Tomczak’s Proper One was given a hall-of-fame steer by Dave Miller to take the harness racing featured event on Sunday afternoon (June 16) at Harrah’s Philadelphia, a Great Northeast Series event for older pacers.



The favorite, Tiger Thompson N (Dexter Dunn) was used hard to get the lead, tripping the quarter beem in :25.1. He then faced pressure from million dollar earner Rockin Ron, who took him on in a :53.1 half mile. Tiger Thompson was still on top at the three quarter pole (1:20.4) but failed to create separation on the final turn. Proper One swung off of tiring cover at the 1/8th pole, and won the sprint home by three-quarters of a length in 1:49. Scott Rocks (Tim Tetrick) closed fast inside for second, while Shnitzledosomethin rallied well to be third.



Proper One picked up his 21st career win out of 87 starts, and his fourth of the season. He’s a 5-year-old gelding by Proper Respect - JK Glory Days ( Bettor’s Delight ). The Carlo Poliseno trainee returned $40 to his pari-mutuel backers.



Live racing returns to Harrah’s Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 19th at 12:25 Eastern. The jackpot hi-5 carryover now stands at $8,544.73, and is held in race 5 every live race day. There is also a pick 4 carryover of $3,282.99. The pick 4 begins on race number 7. Both wagers have 15% takeouts.

Michael Bozich