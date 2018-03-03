Day At The Track

A Rocknroll Dance sires Group 1 winner

01:15 AM 04 Mar 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Its Rock And Roll
Its Rock And Roll
Gloucester Park Photo
Last night at Gloucester Park, Perth, Western Australia saw another harness racing Group One $100,000 race was run and  won.
 
The two-year-old Sales Classic Final for colts and geldings sold at the local yearling sales last year brought a field of 10 together from the qualifiers with several well bred contenders.
 
One of these was the winner Its Rock And Roll by A Rocknroll Dance out of Miss Worthy  Whitby.{Bettors Delight} who sat just off the pace after working hard for the first 500 metres from the leader Shockwave, who is also bred in the purple..{by Mach Three out of Here For The Money}.
 
Shockwave took up the lead just after the start and set the pace for the 1730 metres race trip. Turning for home Its Rock And Roll loomed up alongside Shockwave to go stride for stride to the finish to just get the decision by half a head margin.
 
The mile rate of 1.56.6 was a race record. With sectionals of lead time..8.2..first quarter:.29.8..second quarter:29.1, third quarter:28.6..fourth quarter:29.6..
 
When we look at the breeding of Its Rock And Roll, he has the bloodline double cross from his sire line to Miss
Worthy Whitbys maternal line Shifting Sands.
 
Click the six generation breeding pedigree here.
 
Classic winning family members of Its Rock And Roll includes;
 
Stonebridge Terror by Western Terror - 1:51.1 US $763,450
 
Riyadh by Jate Lobell - 1:48.4 US $2,763,527
 
Red River Hanover by Western Hanover - 1:48.4 US $965,426
 
Rocknroll Hanover by Western Ideal - 1:48.3 US $2,754,038
 
Royalflush Hanover by Cams Card Shark - 1:49.3 US $2,153,893
 
Rustler Hanover by Western Hanover - 1:51.0 US $971,638
 
Blazin N Cullen by Christian Cullen - 1:50.8 $474,077
 
Escapable Beaux 2002 by Artiscape - 1:50.0 US $960,761
 
Bettors Up 2014  by Bettors Delight - 1:49.4 US $535,154
 
Drop Red 2006 by Red River Hanover - 1:49.0 US $716,100
 
Mcerlean 2009 by McArdle - 1:49.1 US $765,602
 
Jr Mint 2000 by Northern Luck - 1:49.3 US $778,289
 
Armbro Proposal 1994 by Dexter Nukes - 1:48.2 US $1,185,684
 
Sunshine Beach by Somebeachsomewhere - 1:47.4 US $971,037
 
Activator 2001 by Western Hanover - 1:49.4 US $907,075.
 
Bettors Edge 2009 by Bettors Delight - 1:48.1 US $2,010,627
 
Shoobees Place 2007 by Artsplace - 1:49.1 US $787,271 
 
Grinfromeartoear 1996 by Artsplace - 1:50.1 US $1,746,009
 
Tell All 2004 by Real Desire - 1:48.3 US $1,509,227
 
Image of Dawn 1999 by Life Sign - 1:50.4 US $1,248,536
 
Allthatgltrsisgold 2007 by Cams Card Shark - 1:49.0 US $824,471
 
Control the Moment 2013 by Well Said - 1:48.2 US $1,085,220
 
Badlands Nitro 2005 by Badlands Hanover - 1:50.0 US $1,597,638
 
Real Desire 1998 by Life Sign - 1:48.2 US $3,159,814 
 
Vegas Vacation 2010 by Bettors Delight - 1:48.3 US $1,068,243
 
Safely Kept 1989 (M U20 ) by Jate Lobell - 1:52.4 US $866,999
 
the list just goes on and on and on.
 
Keep an eye on the runner up Shockwave who's maternal classic winning family includes;
 
Emjayem Grand 2005 by Bettors Delight - 1:49.3 US $431,697
 
Chariot King 2006 by Badlands Hanover - 1:51.3 $643,405
 
Its Only Rocknroll 2011 by Million Dollar Cam - 1:53.1 US $233,414
 
Kingstar 1994 by Panorama - 1:50.4 US $758,505
 
Baileys Dream 2001 by Dream Away - 1:55.1 $1,216,513
 
Avonnova 2006 by Art Major - 1:51.3 $958,024. etc etc.
 
 
And finally to be kept informed on harness racing news from around the world follow icons on the Standardbred Breeding Facebook page to receive posts in your news feeds.
 
Kevin Dinnigan
 
 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Herb Coven Jr. Memorial late closing series
03-Mar-2018 16:03 PM NZDT
Meadowlands Super WHHC Qualifier
03-Mar-2018 06:03 AM NZDT
USTA has introduced new free reports
03-Mar-2018 06:03 AM NZDT
30k Carryover in Meadowlands Pick 5 Saturday
03-Mar-2018 05:03 AM NZDT
Yonkers Friday racing cancelled
03-Mar-2018 05:03 AM NZDT
Live racing cancelled at Meadowlands
03-Mar-2018 04:03 AM NZDT
Alexis Faith proves surprises can be superb
03-Mar-2018 04:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News