A Rocknroll Dance sires Group 1 winner

Last night at Gloucester Park, Perth, Western Australia saw another harness racing Group One $100,000 race was run and won.

The two-year-old Sales Classic Final for colts and geldings sold at the local yearling sales last year brought a field of 10 together from the qualifiers with several well bred contenders.

One of these was the winner Its Rock And Roll by A Rocknroll Dance out of Miss Worthy Whitby.{ Bettors Delight } who sat just off the pace after working hard for the first 500 metres from the leader Shockwave, who is also bred in the purple..{by Mach Three out of Here For The Money}.

Shockwave took up the lead just after the start and set the pace for the 1730 metres race trip. Turning for home Its Rock And Roll loomed up alongside Shockwave to go stride for stride to the finish to just get the decision by half a head margin.

The mile rate of 1.56.6 was a race record. With sectionals of lead time..8.2..first quarter:.29.8..second quarter:29.1, third quarter:28.6..fourth quarter:29.6..

When we look at the breeding of Its Rock And Roll, he has the bloodline double cross from his sire line to Miss

Worthy Whitbys maternal line Shifting Sands.

Classic winning family members of Its Rock And Roll includes;

Stonebridge Terror by Western Terror - 1:51.1 US $763,450

Riyadh by Jate Lobell - 1:48.4 US $2,763,527

Red River Hanover by Western Hanover - 1:48.4 US $965,426

Rocknroll Hanover by Western Ideal - 1:48.3 US $2,754,038

Royalflush Hanover by Cams Card Shark - 1:49.3 US $2,153,893

Rustler Hanover by Western Hanover - 1:51.0 US $971,638

Blazin N Cullen by Christian Cullen - 1:50.8 $474,077

Escapable Beaux 2002 by Artiscape - 1:50.0 US $960,761

Bettors Up 2014 by Bettors Delight - 1:49.4 US $535,154

Drop Red 2006 by Red River Hanover - 1:49.0 US $716,100

Mcerlean 2009 by McArdle - 1:49.1 US $765,602

Jr Mint 2000 by Northern Luck - 1:49.3 US $778,289

Armbro Proposal 1994 by Dexter Nukes - 1:48.2 US $1,185,684

Sunshine Beach by Somebeachsomewhere - 1:47.4 US $971,037

Activator 2001 by Western Hanover - 1:49.4 US $907,075.

Bettors Edge 2009 by Bettors Delight - 1:48.1 US $2,010,627

Shoobees Place 2007 by Artsplace - 1:49.1 US $787,271

Grinfromeartoear 1996 by Artsplace - 1:50.1 US $1,746,009

Tell All 2004 by Real Desire - 1:48.3 US $1,509,227

Image of Dawn 1999 by Life Sign - 1:50.4 US $1,248,536

Allthatgltrsisgold 2007 by Cams Card Shark - 1:49.0 US $824,471

Control the Moment 2013 by Well Said - 1:48.2 US $1,085,220

Badlands Nitro 2005 by Badlands Hanover - 1:50.0 US $1,597,638

Real Desire 1998 by Life Sign - 1:48.2 US $3,159,814

Vegas Vacation 2010 by Bettors Delight - 1:48.3 US $1,068,243

Safely Kept 1989 (M U20 ) by Jate Lobell - 1:52.4 US $866,999

the list just goes on and on and on.

Keep an eye on the runner up Shockwave who's maternal classic winning family includes;

Emjayem Grand 2005 by Bettors Delight - 1:49.3 US $431,697

Chariot King 2006 by Badlands Hanover - 1:51.3 $643,405

Its Only Rocknroll 2011 by Million Dollar Cam - 1:53.1 US $233,414

Kingstar 1994 by Panorama - 1:50.4 US $758,505

Baileys Dream 2001 by Dream Away - 1:55.1 $1,216,513

Avonnova 2006 by Art Major - 1:51.3 $958,024. etc etc.

Kevin Dinnigan