A Rocknroll Dance lass wins $44,000 Open

YONKERS, NY, Friday, January 25, 2019 - Odds-on harness racing fave Aldine Hanover (Jason Bartlett, $3.40) finished what she started Friday night (Jan. 25th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $44,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

Returning from Dover and winning the 3-thru-6 draw, Aldine Hanover stepped about polester Shez Sugarsweet A (Ron Cushing), making the lead just before a :27.1 opening quarter-mile. After a 57-second intermission, the other formful Delaware interloper, Delishka N (Brent Holland), was at it again, moving from an early-acquired four-hole.

Aldine Hanover needed a :27.3 third quarter (1:24.3) to keep that foe at hoof's distance, taking a length-and-a-quarter lead into the lane. The gang closed ranks behind her, but Aldine Hanover held sway, winning by three-quarters of a length in 1:53.4.

Shez Sugarsweet A grabbed second, with Clear Idea (Matt Kakaley), Delishka N and Culinary Delight N (Larry Stalbaum) rounding out the payees.

For Aldine Hanover, a 4-year-old daughter of A Rocknroll Dance owned by Claim to Fame LLC and trained by Michael Hall, it was her second win in four seasonal starts (board-certified in 13 of last 14 tries).

The exacta paid $23.20, the triple returned $68.50 and the superfecta paid $275.

Frank Drucker