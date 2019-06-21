A Tale of Two Brothers in Quebec

Trois-Rivieres, QC - This Friday evening the Quebec Jockey Club plays host to the second round of the $276,000 Quebec-Bred Series for older harness racing trotters at the Hippodrome 3R.

The main event takes place in the eighth race co-feature, where the storyline is "A Tale of two brothers" as Seeyou Men and Wildwild Men, both full brothers, will race against each other.

Last week in the opening round of the series, there were enough entrants to have two divisions, so the two brothers did not have to face each. Such is not the case this Friday as only ten horses were entered and thus one division.

Both Seeyou Men and Wildwild Men are sired by Muscle Mass from the Angus Hall mare, Seeyouinthecircle. Seeyou Men is age 7 and Wildwild Men is the younger brother at age 6. They were both bred by Chantal Gravel of St-Cryrille-De-Wendover, who co-owns the two with Catheline Pelletier of Mirabel.

While as youngsters, both horses were raced from the same stable of Isabelle Darveau and were driven by Robert Shepherd, now they are in different stables yet will race as an overwhelming entry on Friday.

Both horses are prior Quebec-Bred Champions and Wildwild Men still holds the track record he set at age two. Seeyou Men has drawn post one and Wildwild Men drew post seven.

Last week Seeyou Men was the fastest of the Quebec-Bred Series winners, trotting his mile in 1:59 after getting perfect live cover from Kinnder Dangerous. It was his second win this season for trainer Daniel Martin and driver Stephane Brosseau.

Wildwild Men last week was able to leave from post six and never look back, winning with ease for trainer/driver Guy Gagnon by two and one quarter lengths in 2:00.1. That was his third triumph of the season.

Other contenders in the race include Kinnder Dangerous (post 5), who two starts back won in 1:58.4, Holiday Party (post 6), Caroluzzo (post 9) and Maximuscle (post 3), who just qualified at H3R with a victory in 2:00.

The older mares do battle in the third race where last week's opening round winner, Eau Naturelle and trainer/driver Simon Delisle, drew the far outside and will have to start from post eight.

Last week the six-year-old daughter of Windsong Espoir started from post three and led from start to finish in 2:00.2 for her first win on the year for co-owners Chantal Auger-Maxime Dubuc of Portneuf, Raymond Bouffard of Quebec and Anne Delisle of Deschambault.

Her main rival will be Lucky Promesses, who drew the rail for driver Steeve Genois and trainer Francis Richard. Last week she was able to get the live cover from Eau Naturelle, but was unable to close the deal in the stretch and finished second.

Ben Hur Cup II Sunday: The Ben Hur Cup II takes place Sunday at H3R with Ontario's Doug McNair taking on Quebec's Louis-Philippe Roy. There are 10 races on the program and races 3 to 10 will be the Ben Hur Cup II plus a winner-take-all cash prize of $3,000C.

The point system for the competition is (8 for a 1st, 7 for a 2nd, 6 for 3rd, etc.). There will be a special meet and greet with McNair and Roy starting at 12:00 noon and then a welcome presentation after the 2nd race.

If you go by the morning line odds, McNair has a slight edge over Roy, but as everyone knows you never know what will happen on the track.

Post time Friday is 7:00 pm. For a free race program, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.