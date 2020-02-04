Day At The Track

A Yonkers million-dollar Monday

09:55 PM 04 Feb 2020 NZDT
Globaldomination N
Globaldomination N
YONKERS, NY, Monday, February 3, 2020 -- The first harness racing Monday of the month (Feb. 3rd) resulted in a Yonkers Raceway single-season high handle.

The dozen-race card attracted $1,025,349 through the windows, electronic or otherwise.

Needless to say, more than a few of those dollars found their way to 1-20 favorite Globaldomination N (Jordan Stratton, $2.10), who won the $18,000, third-race pace in a life-best 1:53.

The 5-year-old Down Under Bettor's Delight gelding, owned by Von Knoblauch Stable and trained by Peter Tritton, has three wins and two seconds in five seasonal starts ($33,500).

Beginning next Monday (Feb. 10th), Yonkers shall have a $7,500 guarantee included in its Monday and Tuesday Pick 5 (50-cent base wager, races 5 through 9).

Globaldomination N

