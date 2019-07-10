A big ask...but you've gotta be in it to win it

It could be described as a classic David and Goliath contest, but a small hobby harness racing trainer from central Victoria is prepared to give it a crack.

Tim Mortlock, of Maryborough, made a snap decision a few days ago to tackle one of the big events at the Brisbane Winter Carnival with his in-form filly Seemepearlywhites ( Grinfromeartoear USA-Numismatic ( Elsu NZ).

The three-year-old pacer has drawn the three alley in this Saturday night's $100,860 Group One TAB Queensland Oaks.

"It's by far the biggest race I've ever competed in that's for sure," Mortlock said.

"There's some red-hot opposition, but there's no use whatsoever sitting at home wondering, is there?

"Our filly has improved since her first win a month ago - her next two placings were okay and then she was very good in winning at Maryborough this week.

"We are realistic to know that the Purdon-Rasmussen superstar in Our Princess Tiffany looks pretty much over-the-line. But hopefully we can be somewhere in the mix not too far behind the likely winner."

Mortlock said the owner of his horse, Greg Eeles spent 40 years living in Queensland before shifting to Victoria about 12 months ago.

"Just lately Greg got a bit sick of the cold weather down here and actually had a holiday up north -he only came back home to watch his horse at Maryborough on Monday," he said.

"Now he's volunteered to head back up to Brisbane in the car with me, the horse and float!

"Greg decided to ask well-known horsewoman Lola Weidemann to be our race driver because he's used her a lot in the past."

Mortlock said his previous biggest quest was the Breeders' Plate at Leeton years ago.

"I finished third in the heat and then did no good in the $30,000 final after drawing terribly and having no luck," he said.

The Maryborough mates are hoping to be at their temporary stables at Redcliffe, 40 minutes north of Brisbane, by late on Thursday night.

Mortlock is employed with a fencing contractor, but said he'd only just told his boss he wouldn't be around for a few days.

"I rang Greg (Eeles), to ask him what he thought about the idea of the big trip north and when he agreed we went straight into planning mode - but it was then I remembered that I wouldn't be at work for four or five days! It was a bit of a late call by us, but the boss was fine with it all, and hopefully we can have some luck," the happy-go-lucky Mortlock said.

Two other Victorian stables will also be competing at in Winter Carnival feature events at Albion Park on Saturday.

The talented Laura Crossland-David Moran team at Kialla has star youngster Lochinvar Art lining up in the $31,000 2019 Egmont Park Stud Group 3 South East Derby. The Jeff McLean stable at Terang also has a representative in the same feature with Nancy's Boy.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura