A big upset winner at Vincennes

January 6, 2019 - Today’s Paris-Vincennes co-featured Prix de Tonnac-Villeneuve (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, 2175 meters, 14 four-year olds) produced a big upset winner in the 4.6/1 Falcao de Laurma (4m Uniclove -Rangoon) reined by Anthony Barrier for harness racing trainer Thierry Duvaldestin.

Falcao recorded his third career victory in 17 starts, now for 169,030€ in life earnings.

Race time was 1.12.1kr with a sparkling last 500 meters (fractions 1.09.8kr with 1500 remaining, 1.12.4kr at the 1000 and 1.13.3kr with 500 meters to go).

The winner is owned by Armand Speisser and was bred by M. Emmanuel Laveille.

The 3/10 favorite and nine- time winner in 10 career starts, Face Time Bourbon (4m Ready Cash -Vita Bourbon), set the pace with Bjorn Goop driving, backed down the middle 1000 meters, and gamely battled to the line to be second.

Sebastien Guarato trains this one for Scuderia Bivans Srl. The 12/1 Fakir du Lorault (4m Vaillant Cash ) was third for driver Francois Lecanu and 54/1 Fend la Bise (4f Prince Gede ) was fourth with trainer Franck Anne aboard.

Falcao de Laurma

Next up was the Quinte+ Prix de Lille (“Le Parisien”) for a purse of 75,000€ and raced over 2100 meters autostart by 15 European starters.

The 4.3/1 odds Mindyourvalue WF (6g Hovding Lavec-Mind Your Manners) raced on the lead and held gamely to win for pilot Bjorn Goop, trainer Robert Bergh and owner Christer Englund.

Race time Was 1.11.4kr off quick fractions.

21/1 Ange de Lune (9g Laetenter Diem) was next for owner/trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard ahead of 16/1 Dragon des Racques (6m Love You) with Alexandre Abrivard up.

15/1 Sharon Gar (8f Varenne) and 4.9/1 Day Or Night In (7m Muscle Hill) were next to complete the top five exact order that paid 21,174.20€ to holders of the winning 2€ tickets.

Mindyourvalue WF

Thomas H. Hicks