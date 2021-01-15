A brand new Harnesslink coming!

Day At The Track

08:41 PM 15 Jan 2021 NZDT
Harness racing fans, harnesslink community, we have some important and exciting news to share with you. The current iteration of our website is now over ten years old and while it has done it's job incredibly well, the time has come for an upgrade. 

Due to a number of technological changes, our current website has started to experience several problems behind the scenes which need to be solved. This has also fortunately given us the chance to review our current design as website design has changed a lot over the last ten years. 

Our new website will be coming sometime in the next few weeks and should bring with it a faster, cleaner, more modern design.

We know that change is hard but we also hope that you will keep an open mind and enjoy our new look when it is launched.

Here's to the next chapter!

John and the Harnesslink team

Here is a picture of our original Website dated 2002

