A day for Amy to remember

Goulburn horsewoman Amy Day had more than one reason to celebrate when she piloted Atomic Bombshell ( Auckland Reactor -Art Asset ( Artsplace ) to a harness racing victory at Orange.

Day, 28, drove a well-judged race last Sunday afternoon to break Atomic Bombshell’s maiden status; and the filly did it while racing on a grass track for the very first time.

And if that wasn’t enough for some sort of celebration, the talented trainer-driver posted her 300th winner as a driver.

“I didn’t realize I was close to such a nice milestone until a friend told me,” Day said.

“I’d been stuck on 299 wins there for a while, so it was fantastic to finally make it, and I was so proud of the horse because she’s a bit of a favorite of mine,” she said.

“She has a turn of speed, but without doubt her greatest attribute is an unbelievable attitude, she’s willing to do anything. And along the way I’ve found that to be so important in a horse.”

It was also an outstanding day for exciting Alabar sire Auckland Reactor, who, in his racing days, had the nickname “The Reactor Factor” because of his utter dominance. Auckland Reactor progeny landed the quinella at the Orange event, with Whata Reactor finishing runner up to Atomic Bombshell. Auckland Reactor has now sired 39 winners in Australia. In New Zealand he has 34 winners with superstar Chase Auckland leading the way for stakes of $405,329.

Day shares a property and training facilities owned by her father Neil to prepare her team of about 13 and has predicted a bright future for Atomic Bombshell.

“I raced outside the leader to win on the grass at Orange and the mile rate of a tick over 1.58 was pleasing,” she said.

“Racing on the grass is a bit different but the track is the home of the Orange gallops and it was in good condition.

“We thought Atomic Bombshell would give us a good sight, because her form as a two-year-old was okay and she has come back stronger after a three-month spell.”

Day has been driving for 10 years but has been involved in the training caper for five years.

“I’m enjoying it and there’s always some family help in close reach when needed. I work in well with dad and my mum Vickie is always ready to lend a hand. My brother Justin takes care of the farrier side of things,” she said.

Day said being in Goulburn was a great base for harness racing in NSW.

“It’s so central to a stack of tracks. The Riverina racing is perhaps two or three hours away; Canberra is an hour down the road, and Menangle is around a one-and-a-half-hour trip.”

And as for a favorite win during her short career?

“Any success is a good one because there’s such a lot of hard work involved,” Day said.

But she did say she fondly remembers May 5, 2012 at Wagga when she took out the Cup with 40/1 shot Marooned (Hare Hare – Greek Jewel (Golden Greek), trained by Frank O’Sullivan, and then landed the Derby with Armalife (Life Sign – Arma The One (Badlands Hanover), prepared by her father Neil.

“Yes, that was surreal, but we didn’t get involved in any crazy celebrations of course – we probably all had horses to train or trial the following day!”

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura