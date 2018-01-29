A double for the Brewin juggernaut

South Australia’s successful ‘Brewin Juggernaut’ came away with a double from last week’s Globe Derby Park harness racing meeting. The ‘Juggernaut’ comprises trainer Justin Brewin and his teenage reinsman son Jayden.

At Globe Derby Park they combined in-form Glenisla and the squaregaiter Hudson Bay.

Despite wins at her past two starts, Glenisla started a $9.30 chance in the Ubet Pace (1800m).

Despite early interference, the six-year-old mare was still good enough to finish best to score a half-head from Artegra ($7.40) with Chasing A Win ($2 fav), 6-1/2 metres away third.

“She is going well,” Justin Brewin said.

“Tonight, we had a query how she would come off a back row draw (10).

“We know she has been able to lead or sit parked but tonight was going to be tougher from back in the field, then she was hampered early when another runner galloped.

“I pretty much thought she had lost her winning chance, but she was still good enough to win – it was a great effort.

“She has now won six races from 13 starts, and I’ll have some thinking to do about where to place her going forward.”

Hudson Bay was a $10.10 chance in the PFD Food Services Trotters Handicap (1800m) and speared top the front to score an all-the-way win by 6-1/2 metres from Truscott Hall ($2.50 fav) with Rocknroll Baby ($2.80), a metre away third.

It was a brilliant drive by Jayden Brewin who kept the speed on rating 2:00.3.

With recent races in South Australia over 2230m and 2645m, a few of the runners had the dash taken out of their legs with such a good lead, it was basically impossible for the backmarkers to make up the necessary ground.

Brewin said Hudson Bay was a talented squaregaiter who was his own worst enemy.

“He can over-race and cause himself to break and that is something we have been working on,” he said.

“Tonight, when he came away quickly from the outside of the front line behind the mobile and was able to lead, Jayden did the right thing by letting him go along at his own tempo and keeping him in rhythm.

“The win showed he is capable of matching it with the best here if he does everything right.”

Hudson Bay, a five-year-old, is owned in Western Australia by Brian Ridley. The gelding did his early racing in Victoria before heading to the west, then coming to SA.

The victory was his first in South Australia from just four starts.

