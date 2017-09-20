Day At The Track

A duel in Delaware

05:00 AM 20 Sep 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Brian Brown, Harness Racing
Brian Brown

Freehold, NJ --- Three of the top seven horses in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll will be in harness racing action the next two days at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in central Ohio, led by a meeting between No. 1 Fear The Dragon and No. 3 Downbytheseaside in Thursday’s Little Brown Jug.

Also in action will be No. 7 Blazin Britches in Wednesday’s Jugette. All three horses are trained by Brian Brown, who is stabled at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

Fear The Dragon and Downbytheseaside were idle last week. Blazin Britches, who was ranked 10th in last week’s poll, won the Nadia Lobell Stakes.

Other winners in the Top 10 were No. 2 Ariana G in the Elegantimage Stakes, No. 4 Hannelore Hanover in the Maple Leaf Trot, and No. 5 Manchego in the Peaceful Way Stakes.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 17 – 9/19/2017

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Fear The Dragon (22)

3pc

12-10-2-0

$1,034,810

327

1

2

Ariana G (8)

3tf

11-9-1-1

$783,040

316

2

3

Downbytheseaside (4)

3pc

13-9-1-2

$1,018,716

270

3

4

Hannelore Hanover

5tm

10-6-3-0

$531,754

233

4

5

Manchego (1)

2tf

8-8-0-0

$501,948

136

7

6

Resolve

6th

10-4-2-1

$485,149

134

5

7

Blazin Britches

3pf

10-9-1-0

$203,392

116

10

8

Huntsville

3pc

12-7-3-1

$916,078

106

6

9

Agent Q

3pf

12-7-2-1

$481,066

61

8

10

Marion Marauder

4th

7-3-1-1

$456,097

44

9

Also: What The Hill (34); Walner (27); Alarm Detector, Devious Man (15); Sintra (14); Bit Of A Legend N (12); Pure Country (11); Blue Moon Stride (8); Celebrity Ruth, Keystone Velocity, Rainbow Room (7); Crazy Wow, Lady Shadow (5); Boogie Shuffle (3); Emoticon Hanover, Nike Franco N, Stay Hungry (2); Carmensdaleyapple, International Moni, Mach It So, McWicked, Pedro Hanover, Two AM (1)

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications

  

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

A duel in Delaware
20-Sep-2017 05:09 AM NZST
A bushel of wins for 'Apple'
20-Sep-2017 03:09 AM NZST
Seven of ten accept Invitations to $1m Trot
19-Sep-2017 20:09 PM NZST
Superlative meet at Gratz (PA) Fair
19-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
Favorites falter in New York Sire Stakes
19-Sep-2017 13:09 PM NZST
Harness racing returns to Pocono
19-Sep-2017 13:09 PM NZST
Ohio Triple Crown winner at Delaware, Ohio
19-Sep-2017 12:09 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News