A duel in Delaware

Freehold, NJ --- Three of the top seven horses in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll will be in harness racing action the next two days at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in central Ohio, led by a meeting between No. 1 Fear The Dragon and No. 3 Downbytheseaside in Thursday’s Little Brown Jug.

Also in action will be No. 7 Blazin Britches in Wednesday’s Jugette. All three horses are trained by Brian Brown, who is stabled at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

Fear The Dragon and Downbytheseaside were idle last week. Blazin Britches, who was ranked 10th in last week’s poll, won the Nadia Lobell Stakes.

Other winners in the Top 10 were No. 2 Ariana G in the Elegantimage Stakes, No. 4 Hannelore Hanover in the Maple Leaf Trot, and No. 5 Manchego in the Peaceful Way Stakes.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 17 – 9/19/2017

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Fear The Dragon (22) 3pc 12-10-2-0 $1,034,810 327 1 2 Ariana G (8) 3tf 11-9-1-1 $783,040 316 2 3 Downbytheseaside (4) 3pc 13-9-1-2 $1,018,716 270 3 4 Hannelore Hanover 5tm 10-6-3-0 $531,754 233 4 5 Manchego (1) 2tf 8-8-0-0 $501,948 136 7 6 Resolve 6th 10-4-2-1 $485,149 134 5 7 Blazin Britches 3pf 10-9-1-0 $203,392 116 10 8 Huntsville 3pc 12-7-3-1 $916,078 106 6 9 Agent Q 3pf 12-7-2-1 $481,066 61 8 10 Marion Marauder 4th 7-3-1-1 $456,097 44 9

Also: What The Hill (34); Walner (27); Alarm Detector, Devious Man (15); Sintra (14); Bit Of A Legend N (12); Pure Country (11); Blue Moon Stride (8); Celebrity Ruth, Keystone Velocity, Rainbow Room (7); Crazy Wow, Lady Shadow (5); Boogie Shuffle (3); Emoticon Hanover, Nike Franco N, Stay Hungry (2); Carmensdaleyapple, International Moni, Mach It So, McWicked, Pedro Hanover, Two AM (1)

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications