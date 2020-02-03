A first for Australian trotting!

The first harness racing skewbald ever to be offered at public auction in Australia will be sold at the 2020 Tasmanian Harness Sale at Carrick Park on Saturday, February 15.

The leggy filly is one of the three-strong draft of Kerrie Hymers, of Tourello Standardbreds, Sheffield and is listed as Lot 21 in the catalogue.

By the 1:47 Somebeachsomewhere horse Sunshine Beach , whose first crop has enjoyed a good measure of success, the filly looks certain to attract plenty of attention from buyers.

The other Sunshine Beach filly is Lot 8, a neat, compact miss from one of New Zealand’s most successful maternal families. Her dam, Danamite Lass (by Art Major ), won three races at Menangle, earned $60,348 in stakes and took a mile mark of 1:55.9 and at the stud has left one previous foal, the two-year-old Auckland Lass, who is in full work in Mildura.

The grand-dam, Dana Bromac 2:00.8 (8 wins), ranks as a sister to the Group 2 winner and multiple Group placegetter Pascale Bromac 1:57.1 ($96,193), the dam of the dual Melton winner Pepe Bromac 1:54.3 ($101,933).

The third of the Tourello Standardbreds’ consignment is Lot 9, a big, strong chestnut colt by the consistent siring source Metropolitan .

He’s the second foal of the skewbald mare Denzel Prada, a member of the same family as the Melbourne Pacing Cup winner Dillon Titian, the crack racemare Jolie Hanover and the precocious juvenile Risky Red (NSW Tatlow).

For a pre-sale inspection phone Kerrie Hymers on 0412 287 024.

The on-line catalogue, with photos of the yearlings, can be viewed at tasracingcorporate.com.au

Peter Wharton