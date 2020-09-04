A gem of a night with two from two

The latest member of the NSW Hewitt harness racing dynasty to take to the track as a driver has burst onto the scene with a perfect formline - two drives for two wins!

Although she is already an established and successful trainer, Gemma Hewitt is something of a late bloomer in the driving ranks - but she left no doubt about her potential on debut on her home track of Bathurst earlier this week.

And there's no getting away from the fact she's certainly been bitten by the driving bug!

"I think it's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me in racing - it was surreal!" Gemma said.

"It was pretty full on out there - it was a funny feeling, so different from the trials and no sooner had it started than it was finished. But it was definitely an absolute adrenaline rush," she said.

"You've just got to enjoy those moments to the max because racing busts you and you're all the time questioning everything you know and everything you do. There are lots of downs. You've just got to love the ups!"

It was a sweet moment for the entire family. Gemma's parents Bernie and Cathy are one of the region's best-known harness racing couples, and Gemma's brothers Jason and Doug are both successful reinsmen. And, in Gemma's own words there are "heaps of cousins" throughout the industry.



Proud dad Bernie and mum Cathy Hewitt congratulate Gemma after her first win as a driver on Tuesday night (Courtesy: Coffee Photography and Framing)

"When I turned of age to get my driver's licence, I was sort of enjoying an office environment working at the Bathurst Harness Racing Club for five or six years. I was also doing disability care, so driving didn't really fit in. I moved more into the training," Gemma said.

"But since I've come back home, the whole family's encouraged me to get my licence. So I did the application and the trial drives and it was my first chance this week. I'll admit I was a bit nervous, but I'm just glad it worked out as well as it did!"

Gemma's first victory was a thriller by the narrowest of margins on a horse she trains herself, Kash Us Back ( Changeover -Laughing Lilly (Mach Three).



Kash Us Back gave Gemma her first winner and parents Bernie and Cathy and brother Jason joined in the celebrations (Courtesy: Coffee Photography and Framing)

From the ace draw, the first-timer didn't take any part in the early speed battle, settling three back on the fence. There were a few anxious moments getting off the fence and on straightening Kash Us Back was still near last. But the four-year-old stormed home down the outside to claim victory.

Watch the race replay ckick here.

And two races later Gemma completed the second leg of her marvellous debut double with another barnstorming sprint, this time on her dad's horse, Lady Swiss ( Betterthancheddar -Willing Greek (Golden Greek).

Watch the race replay click here.

Gemma was ecstatic with a 13th victory for Kash Us Back, which almost died from acute febrile diarrhoea as a two-year-old.

"The vet told us that if he pulled through, he had only a 20 percent chance of ever racing," she said.

"At that stage we didn't know if he had any ability at all, but we just loved him so we couldn't give up on him. He certainly cost us a lot of money - but he's living up to his name! And every win we have with him is really special."

Gemma is clearly enjoying being back on the farm and part of the family harness racing operation.

She works a team of five herself, and Bernie has a team of between 35 and 40 in work.

"It's fantastic to be back here. We've all had stints away. Jason has gone off and worked in the mines and the railways and Doug was away for seven years playing rugby league all around Australia. So we've all done other things and we've all ended up back home again."

She said the family has broken in 30 yearlings this season, with some exciting prospects among them.

"We've had one long-time client who's had shares in a lot of horses for a long time and just loves it, and he's now decided to go in much bigger," she said.

"He bought a couple of mares from New Zealand for me who go nicely. Princess Danica (two wins since coming to Australia) goes quite nicely and Cowgirls N Angels (one win) has a lot of talent but has taken a while to sort out.

"But he also bought 15 at the yearling sales last year, and there are quite a number we're very happy with - it's exciting to be here and hopefully things are only going to get bigger and better.

"There are always days when you think maybe you could be doing something else...but we've got some exciting times ahead here at the moment.

"So for the time, I'll just stick with harness racing and see how it goes."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura