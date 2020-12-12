A grand old time at Batavia Downs

I grew up in Rochester in the 1950s and ’60s, the product of two loving parents. More than occasionally my mom and dad would drive to Batavia Downs for a night of entertainment and gambling. I inherited the harness racing gene from them.
When my sister and I were old enough, my parents would include us in the excursion. My sister Judy could take it or leave it; I loved it and would count the days until we could go again.
Fast forward 30 years or so. With some encouragement from my wife (who does not carry the harness racing gene) I bought a quarter share ownership of a horse in Florida – Wiscoy Thunder. What a ride it turned out to be! Over the next several years, Wiscoy Thunder, or Teddy as we called him, won more than his share of races. He raced and won in Florida, California and Canada.
In the late 1980s my father died and my mom, because of Parkinson’s disease and other issues, had difficulty getting around. She still had the “itch” and would follow Teddy’s career from afar, even though she had never seen him race.
Walking for her was difficult; standing for long periods of time even harder. Nonetheless she insisted on waiting at the finish line so that if Teddy won we could have our picture taken in the winner’s circle – something she had never experienced.
The race started and my mother was a nervous wreck. This quiet, often subdued elderly lady screamed her head off, giving Teddy encouragement. As luck would have it, it was a photo finish. Standing near the finish line, it was impossible to say if Teddy or the other horse had won.
In the age before electronics, it often took several minutes for the judges to develop the photograph and determine the winner. Meanwhile, a well-meaning security guard came over to us. He asked us which horse we were rooting for and my mother proudly proclaimed, “We own number 3!”
The security guard sensed that if Wiscoy Thunder were declared the winner it would take my mom a bit of time to walk to the winner’s circle with her walker. He told us he had been standing right at the finish line and was sure that No. 3 had won by a nose.
Well, that’s all my mother had to hear. In spite of my cautionary words, she walked through the gate (manned by our friend the security guard). As she stood proudly at the finish line, the announcer told the crowd that No. 5 was the winner.
Normally I would have been embarrassed to leave the winner’s circle like that. I expected to have a long ride home, full of sadness. It was just the opposite. It took hours for my mother to calm down – not from regret or disappointment but actually from the excitement of standing in the winner’s circle and having a chance to see her “grandhorse” race.
By Joel Weiss