A grand old time at Batavia Downs

I grew up in Rochester in the 1950s and ’60s, the product of two loving parents. More than occasionally my mom and dad would drive to Batavia Downs for a night of entertainment and gambling. I inherited the harness racing gene from them.

When my sister and I were old enough, my parents would include us in the excursion. My sister Judy could take it or leave it; I loved it and would count the days until we could go again.

Fast forward 30 years or so. With some encouragement from my wife (who does not carry the harness racing gene) I bought a quarter share ownership of a horse in Florida – Wiscoy Thunder. What a ride it turned out to be! Over the next several years, Wiscoy Thunder, or Teddy as we called him, won more than his share of races. He raced and won in Florida, California and Canada.

Eventually the years caught up with Teddy and he returned to his place of birth, Western New York. He finished his racing career at Buffalo Raceway and Batavia Downs.

In the late 1980s my father died and my mom, because of Parkinson’s disease and other issues, had difficulty getting around. She still had the “itch” and would follow Teddy’s career from afar, even though she had never seen him race.

On a night that Wiscoy Thunder was racing, my mom and I went to Batavia Downs. I still remember how excited she was in the car, the anticipation of meeting her first “grandhorse” overwhelming her.