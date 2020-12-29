Day At The Track

A harness racing shocker in feature

03:43 PM 29 Dec 2020 NZDT
Circle The Page, harness racing
Circle The Page winning Monday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 28, 2020 -- Dismissed at 37-1. Circle The Page attacked relentlessly first over and pulled off the harness racing shocker in Monday's feature at The Meadows, a $9,400 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace.

Circle The Page was sixth, 7-1/2 lengths in arrears, when Chris Shaw sent her after the leader, Hedges Avenue A.

The 6-year-old daughter of Real Artist-Queen Marie edged in front through the final turn and went on to score in 1:55.3 over a "good" surface.

Amelia's Courage shot the Lightning Lane for second, a neck back, with Our GG third.

John Sullivan trains Circle The Page, who now boasts a career bankroll of $284,750, for Michael Marocco.

Brady Brown and trainer Scott Betts each enjoyed a three-bagger on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Tuesday when the 13-race program features a $2,540.37 carryover in the Pick 5 (race 8). First post is 12:45 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

 

