A little bit of magic goes a long way

There is a Harry Potter spell for just about anything...and isn't it fun to imagine how these charms would improve our lives?

It's been nearly two decades since J.K Rowling's famed wizarding series hit the big screen in the form of 2001's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (or Sorcerer's Stone, if you're in the USA!).

And a little bit of magic happened that same year for Ballarat harness racing trainer-driver Stephen Clarke.

Clarke paid $3500 for a filly - the namesake of a witch at Hogwart's School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Fleur Delacour ( Nicholas Branach -Agincourt ( Pure Steel ) was to be the lucky charm for the Ballarat-based trainer - and he's made full use of the fortunate Harry Potter moniker in the 20 years since.

Clarke's stroke of luck arose from his friendship with well-known trots couple Ross and Mary Conway, of St Arnaud.

"On one of my trips to their place, Ross told me they were wanting to cut down and had planned a clearance sale," Clarke said.

"So I turned up and bought two horses - a young one, which never raced because it injured itself in a paddock, and Fleur Delacour who had previously won at Charlton," he said.

Fleur Delacour turned out to be a fantastic money spinner and posted a Hamilton win along with Bendigo and Cranbourne placings in her first five starts.

And the success didn't stop there. She finished with 11 wins (including a Melton triumph with Brian Gath in the gig) and 18 placings for over $50,000.

"She has also been a success as a broodmare with two of her four foals being winners," Clarke said.

Her first foal by Die Laughing , Isabelle Delacour (yes, Fleur Isabelle Weasley nee Delacour was the full name of the Harry Potter character) finished her racing career with 10 wins and 17 placings for $70,000.

"Isabelle Delacour was mated with Village Jolt and produced a colt, now racing as Monsieur Delacour, who has had four placings from 11 starts as a 2yo," Clarke said.

"He's certainly shown enough to suggest that he has some future. He's been a bit stiff in a few of his races," he said.

But the star of the stable is Fleur Delacour's most recent foal, Miss McGonagall (named after the stern Hogwarts professor, Miss Minerva McGonagall).

Sired by Modern Art , Miss McGonagall was a recent winner at Melton in the $12,000 Vincent Vicbred Super Series (3yo fillies) Bronze Pace.

To watch the replay of this race click on this link

Miss McGonagall – winner of her past two at Bendigo (John Caldow) and Melton (Jason Lee)

Clarke said Miss McGonagall got off to a slow start early in her career.

"She got sick and then missed a lot of the nice sires' races. We later changed her training routine and she has been great this season with four wins. If she stays healthy, she will only improve," he said.

Clarke is somewhat unusual in the sport, being a breeder, owner, trainer and driver, and following his father into harness racing.

His father Jim raced horses successfully for many years including the top-class Key Everest (22 wins), Move on Sparky (nine) and others.

"I'm currently only working two and I'm happy with that because we're pretty much knee deep in mud with all the rain at the moment. Dad has two trotters to bring back too, once the weather improves," he said.

While Clarke enjoys the driving side of the sport, he's preparing to take a back seat with 16-year-old son Connor keenly working towards becoming a reinsman after coming through the pony trots. And youngest daughter Reagan is following along in their footsteps, recently inheriting Connor's speedy pony.

Yes, we're all mere Muggles in this sport, relying on our own attributes to improve - but a little bit of Harry Potter magic does occasionally prevail. If not, what's wrong with a bit of imagination?!

