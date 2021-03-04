A long road, but Dewie does it!

It’s been a week to remember for Charlton harness racing partnership Michael Gadsden and Denbeigh Wade – and, as they are the first to point out, that’s definitely something to be savoured.

The young couple notched up their first training double at Shepparton on Tuesday night, hot on the heels of one of their most satisfying victories in the sport, with rehabilitated pacer Doitson at Boort on Sunday.

“You’ve got to enjoy the highs and just ride out the lows – this week is a high and it’s been the best feeling, especially to get the win with Dewie (Doitson) because of what he’s been through,” Wade said.

“I think that’s one of the things we’re learning – not to beat ourselves up when things aren’t quite going right. Just keep working, do what you know to have the horses right, and things turn around.”

Things certainly did turn around for Doitson ( Bettors Delight – Sister Bertrand) on Sunday – 12 months to the day since the former Kiwi had his first start for Gadsden and Wade.



Doitson did it at Boort on Sunday – a much celebrated comeback story (Claire Weston Photo)

In that year, Doitson managed only six outings– three of them before being diagnosed with a fractured pastern in April last year.

“He’d put up a couple of reasonable runs when we first got him, but he was disappointing at his third start at Stawell, and we were racking our brains about what was going on,” Wade said.

“Then Michael fast-worked him a few days later and as he slowed up, he just went very lame. The fracture initially didn’t show up on x-rays, but we kept him boxed up and resting,” she said.

“Then a couple of weeks later the second round of x-rays showed a big, straight fracture – which was bad, but if you’re going to fracture a pastern, the vet told us that’s probably the best way to do it.

“The Ballarat veterinary clinic was absolutely amazing. They operated to put four screws in his leg, but you honestly wouldn’t know it. It’s healed perfectly, without a mark.”

Dewie was rehabilitated by Kelly Stuart-Mitchell and partner Darren Aitken, two of the 20-member Youcandoitson Syndicate, which part-owns the horse.

“Straight after his operation Dewie went down to Kelly and Darren’s to stay boxed for six weeks so they could manage his recovery. Then he went out into a paddock and they looked after him there,” Wade said.

“They did a great job. He came back here to go back into work in terrific order. We started off just walking him, then light jogging and we had a few x-rays along the way to check on things. But since then, he’s just been one of the team. It’s all healed up and there’s no worries at all with him.”

Wade said they were thrilled with Doitson’s two comeback runs, but the win in the $12,000 Bill Foley Tribute was one of the most celebrated wins on Boort Cup Day.

“Everyone was just stoked. Claire Weston the raceday photographer had a day out – I think every one of the syndicate members bought a photo because a lot of them are first time owners, and because it’s been such a long road,” Wade said.

“He was bought with the idea of chasing a few country cups – not the big ones, but cups that will suit him. He’s pretty tough and durable, and he likes the longer distance. We won’t win them all, but I think we can snag one or two and that will be a great thrill for the owners…and us!”

Wade and Gadsden are among the happy tenants at the growing Charlton Harness Racing Club training centre, where up to 60 horses are expected to be based by the end of the month.

Gadsden moved the couple’s team from their former property at Ararat in the middle of last year, and Wade, who previously worked for Kerryn Manning and Grant Campbell at Great Western, made the move at Christmas.

The couple has now bought a house at Charlton and Wade says the town, and the close-knit harness racing community, is home.

“When we started getting offered some more horses last year, our place at Ararat was never going to let us do it and we couldn’t have managed to buy a property with all the facilities we need to turn professional,” she said.

“So we decided to pull the trigger and give it a crack here. It’s been the best decision. We have the facilities we need, but still have our own little space which still feels like it’s ours.

“Everybody works hard at this game – you wouldn’t be in it if you didn’t love it. But we’re blessed. Charlton is such a great harness racing community and so supportive. Any win you get here isn’t a win just for you, it’s a win for Charlton. We love it!”

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura