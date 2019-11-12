A long road, but Jodi is back

One of our country's greatest harness racing horsewomen Jodi Quinlan is back on the track doing what she loves - albeit with due care and caution.

Quinlan is based at Parwan, near Bacchus Marsh, with her partner Craig Demmler and returned to race driving recently after being sidelined by injury for nearly 11 months.

"I really wasn't nervous at all. I thought I may have been, but I guess it's just like getting back on a bike," Quinlan said.

"But I can say that I've lost some of my strength and fitness and that was a bit surprising. So I'm going to have to work on that!" she said.

"I've still got on-going physio and osteotherapy once a week. But I'm using muscles now that I haven't used for 11 months so it will take time to build those up again."

Quinlan suffered severe injuries when she was kicked by a horse that took fright in the float parking area at Tabcorp Park Melton last Christmas Eve. She received a lacerated kidney and three fractures to her spine along with muscle damage on her left-hand side.

"It has certainly been a long road back with the rehabilitation. There's also been a fair amount of frustration along the way, but I've learnt that I just have to preserve myself through proper management," she said.

"As part of my rehabilitation and to work towards getting back to the races, I've been driving some horses at home. It's only been a few here and there, probably more like when I feel up to it!"

Quinlan had her first drive back at Melton 10 days ago in the Allied Express Sokyola Sprint finishing 7th on 7/1 chance My Kiwi Mate, prepared by Demmler. But a comeback win appears not far away with a third at Yarra Valley with Hezatoff before Quinlan finished second on Illawong Armstrong at Melton on Saturday night.

Quinlan said she was training a team of 26 prior to being injured.

"Craig had his own team up and going and then found himself filling the gap with about six of mine being lobbed onto him," she said.

"I really felt for him because it's hard work. There was also a number of babies that were having their early preparations.

"If I decide down the track to increase the stable numbers, I'll have to put on other staff that's for sure."

Quinlan said she hadn't really thought much about returning to race driving while recovering.

"I probably wasn't brave enough to look that far ahead - anyway it was up to the doctors to make the call. When I got through the period when pain was a big issue, I didn't know if I wanted to drive, but some of my owners sort of inspired me," she said.

"Dr Martin Hartnett and his wife Kaye, who have been fantastic over the past five or six years, kept encouraging me. All my owners have been supportive. It was then I started pushing myself.

"Martin's own health has been up and down a bit. So I thought okay let's do this and get back at the track and drive their team of trotters."

The energetic horsewoman makes no secret she has high hopes for the Hartnett's three year old Illawong Stardust who will be set for the rich Vicbred and Breeders series as well as the Oaks.

The Quinlan-Hartnett combination has tasted Group one success in the past with talented Illawong Armstrong and Illawong Byron.

"Firstly, I'm happy just to be back, and secondly I'm happy to stick with the square gaiters at the races," she said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura