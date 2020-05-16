Mr Muscleman was able to eclipse the $2 million mark in career earnings on that historic night.

Columbus, OH — The United States Trotting Association, in conjunction with EquineX, is taking ‘A Look Back at Grand Circuit History,’ with some of harness racing’s greatest moments. In 2005, Mr Muscleman didn’t let a sloppy track deter him from making a huge stretch rally to win the Arthur J. Cutler Memorial at The Meadowlands.

Trained by Noel Daley, Mr Muscleman was able to eclipse the $2 million mark in career earnings on that historic night. Seventh turning for home, he had to make up six lengths and had to come three-wide off cover to win the Cutler over a sloppy track.

“He was super tonight,” said Daley. “He got farther back than we thought, but he came home real good, he just wants to win.”

His victory in the Cutler is featured in our ‘A Look Back at Grand Circuit History,’ and can be viewed by visiting www.youtube.com/ustrotting.

from the USTA Communications Department