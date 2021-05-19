A man with a coloured dream and Irish luck

With a dream of winning a Grand Circuit race with a coloured horse, Queensland horseman Wayne Waltishbuhl is determined not to stop until he achieves that.

And at the age of 64, Waltishbuhl may have found just the right Skewbald pacer that could fulfil this.

He went to the other side of the world to find him.

It could be a long shot, after all the horse in question is yet to see a racetrack.

The horse is recent Irish import Beachisonfire.

Out of a White Fire mare and by Sepia Sands , a son of the prolific Somebeachsomewhere , Beachisonfire is a rising three-year-old that stands 14 and-a-half hands high.

And after travelling across the world, the coloured horse has a spring in his step that Waltishbuhl believes only good horses have.

For the record Beachisonfire completed a four-week trek to get to Queensland, starting in Dublin then he travelled to Newmarket, Germany, Holland and Singapore before he reached Melbourne, Australia.

“This is the first time in history that a Skewbald has come out of Ireland to race in Australia and this moment has been four years in the making,” said Waltishbuhl.

“I’ve been racing coloured horses for over 40 years and this is the most exciting Skewbald I have ever seen.

“When they walk they talk and this bloke does plenty of talking!

“He doesn’t have magnificent colour but he is a muscly little bugger that has muscles where there aren’t muscles.

“He was broken in over there (Ireland) and was only taken up the road a couple of times and was running 48 miles per hour which is two minute speed.

“I said wrap him up, get him off the road and bring him over.”

The other man behind the move is owner John Paul Kelly or as Waltishbuhl calls him, ‘JP’.

“JP has had horses for a long time and he is not a dreamer, he has a dream,” said Waltishbuhl.

“He is pretty passionate about this horse and has spent around $30,000 to get him here as he believes the horse can have a better future here.

“I made the 4000km round trip to Melbourne to pick up this horse because I was concerned about his wellbeing after such a long trip. I gave him a few days off when I finally got him home but all he wants to do is rock and roll.

“I’ve studied bloods for a long time and I believe this horse is the biggest chance for the colours.

“Before I die I want to see a Skewbald win a major Group 1 race and this bloke has ticked all the right boxes so far.

“People will flock to the track to watch him race and it will be a great asset for harness racing.”

Watch this space.

By Amanda Rando for Harnesslink