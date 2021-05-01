A mighty $200,000 Derby performance

Justin Prentice claimed his second WA Derby at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

At just the age of 32 trainer-driver Justin Prentice claimed his second WA Derby at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

In a race that has been dominated by the powerful Gary Hall Snr stable in recent years, taking out five of the past eight editions, it was Prentice’s first WA Derby as a trainer thanks to his fast-finishing pacer Mighty Ronaldo.

Prentice won the WA Derby in 2012 with Im Victorious for trainer Michael Brennan.

He was driving the favourite on that occasion but the same cannot be said for the latest edition of the feature.

After beginning from barrier two, Prentice and Mighty Ronaldo were pocketed four-back on the pegs.

The favourite Jumpingjackmac led from barrier four while the second elect Lavra Joe worked away from his inside second-row-draw to be positioned outside the leader by reinsman Chris Lewis.

A slick middle half in quarters of 28.4 and 27.9 seconds was enough to tire some in the running line, giving Prentice room to angle Mighty Ronaldo into the clear heading into the home turn.

Clocking the last quarter in a leisurely 29.1 seconds was all Mighty Ronaldo had to do to cause a minor upset at $7 with TAB Fixed Odds in the $200,000 Group 1.

Mighty Ronaldo rated 1:56.1 - the fastest mile rate seen since the race was run over the 2536m distance.

To watch this race click on this link.

Subsequently, that was Mighty Ronaldo’s second Group 1 victory having won the Golden Slipper at Gloucester Park last July.

The three-year-old by Alta Christiano ’s out of the Bettors Delight mare Millwoods Delight, extended his record to five wins and six placings in 16 starts.

This victory has pushed Mighty Ronaldo’s earnings to $270,255 making his the richest progeny of his deceased stallion.

