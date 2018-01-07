A new multi-use arena for Charlottetown?

Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee says council won’t be taking a position on a new multi-use arena, one way or another, until the financial implications are known.

The City of Charlottetown plans on moving ahead with a report that recommends the development of a new 5,000-seat multi-use sports and events centre.

The much-awaited report, released in December, calls for a facility capable of hosting major national events and more frequent regional sport and non-sport events.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Mayor Clifford Lee said work is already underway.

“What council has said is we have designated our administration to begin the process of having discussions with possible funding partners in the community,’’ Lee said.

“Those funding partners would include the other two levels of government, they would include Atlantic Lottery, they would include the harness racing industry, all of the people we believe might have an interest.’’

The report from a task force committee appointed by city council in the spring of 2016 recommends the centre be comprised of a main spectator seating bowl and ice surface as well as a second NHL-sized ice surface dedicated for use by the community with seating in the 400-500 range.

Related: Task force recommends Charlottetown build multi-use sports, event centre

The cost of building the facility is estimated between $74 million and $81 million with an additional $2 million for 500 parking spaces.

Lee also speculated that funding opportunities might be available through the 2023 Canada Games, which P.E.I. is hosting.

“Some people are saying the Canada Games no longer have a legacy component to them. I’m not sure if that’s real or not. If it is a reality, (are) there other opportunities with the federal government?’’

Lee is certain of one thing – the taxpayers of Charlottetown won’t be footing the whole bill, although he floats the idea of hiking the hotel room levy to help out with the capital cost.

So, the process creeps forward. But, things are far from “shovels in the ground” yet.

“I don’t want anyone to think this report was taken and shelved because it’s not. The exact opposite is happening. (I also) don’t want anyone making the assumption that this is happening. Council is saying, let’s now see who’s out there with money that might be interested in a partnership in this project.’’

Lee said council won’t be taking a position on it, one way or another, until the financial implications are known.

“Quite frankly, as mayor of Charlottetown, I’m not going to commit to an $80-million facility on the backs of taxpayers of Charlottetown. How can you take a position on something if you don’t know what your costs are?’’

By Dave Stewart

Reprinted with permission of The Guardian