Louise Toulmin is taking on a new role with Haras des Trotteurs. She has been appointed general manager, based at the Australian arm of the harness racing stud at Cardigan near Ballarat.



Louise is vastly experienced and widely known in the standardbred breeding industry.



Louise and her husband Gary operate agistment property Oakbank Estate at Clarendon near Ballarat, and have been breeding, breaking in, preparing yearlings and raced horses for the past 30 years.



"My involvement in harness racing began when I met Gary.



"His family had been involved all his life and my early days were blessed with Gary’s first horse he bred and raced being group one-winning filly Handibank,” Louise said.



Louise joins Haras des Trotteurs after 12 years with Australian Pacing Gold, with her latest role being administration/sales manager.



“It was a position I thoroughly enjoyed and which enabled me to build lifelong friendships with both vendors and buyers.

"Harness racing is my passion and I am excited to be joining the team at Haras des Trotteurs and further developing my relationships with industry participants in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe,” she said.



Haras des Trotteurs principle Pat Driscoll, in welcoming Louise to the position, said it was great to have such an experienced and passionate operator to head up the stud.

Harnesslink Media