A night not to be missed

The fundraiser for champion reinsman Gavin Lang on Tuesday March 17 is gathering momentum.

Organiser Stephen Cleave says the night at Tabcorp Park Melton “promises to be memorable” and “full of great yarns”.

Hosted by AFL great and harness aficionado Michael McGuane, GoodForm’s Jason Bonnington and RSN’s Gareth Hall, the evening will feature multiple ‘all-star’ panels telling stories about one of harness racing’s genuine all-time greats.

Lang is currently battling lymphoma and the trots industry is rallying to help him and his family with the incredibly expensive treatment.

Tickets for the event are $25 each or a table of 10 can be purchased for $200 (book through Melton on 8746 0600).

Additionally an online auction and raffle is also being conducted, the details of which can be found here with more auction items to be up for grabs on the 17th.

Prizes in the ‘mega raffle’ include stallion services to Speeding Spur, Follow The Stars and Changeover, $1000 Garrards Horse and Hound voucher, Mitavite Pack, two $500 Melton Saddlery vouchers, Hygain pack, AFL football package containing two Medallion Club tickets to see the team of your choice during the 2020 season, 10 bags of Olympus Feeds’ Olympus E*Power, accommodation for two nights at Burkes Hotel in Yarrawonga, six tickets to see Kevin Bloody Wilson at Tabcorp Park Melton on June 6, accommodation for two including breakfast at Quality Hotel Tabcorp Park Melton, racing and dining package at Moonee Valley for four in the members’ area, golf for four at Eynesbury Golf Course, and two tickets to Vicbred Super Series Finals night at Tabcorp Park Melton including dinner and drinks in the Legends Room.