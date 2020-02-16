Day At The Track

A pair of $40,000 Open Handicaps

07:20 PM 16 Feb 2020 NZDT
YONKERS, NY, Saturday, February 15, 2020 -- Favored Swansea (Austin Siegelman, $3.70) and Ostro Hanover (Dan Dube, $7.50) both lasted on the lead Saturday night (Feb. 15th), winning Yonkers Raceway's pair of $40,000 Open Handicaps.

Swansea, without a sub-par performance in forever, won the post position Nos.6-thru-8 draw in the week's marquee trot. He didn't squander it, working around Now's the Moment (Jason Bartlett) and leading through early intervals of 28 seconds and a :58.2 intermission. It was Melady's Monet (George Brennan), who had found a four-hole seat, then moving again.

'Melady' engaged Swansea toward a 1:26.1 three-quarters, but in all fairness did not get that close at first. Hill of a Horse (Brent Holland) was lurking wide from second-over when he misbehaved. Meanwhile, Swansea opened a pair of lengths in and out of the turn...and would need it.

Swansea was tested late by a resurgent Melady's Monet before holding sway by a head in 1:54.4. Arabella's Cadet (Jordan Stratton) closed for third, with Barry Black (Joe Bongiorno) and Lean Hanover (Jim Marohn Jr.) settling for the minors.

For Swansea, a 5-year-old Swan for All gelding co-owned (as Triple D Stables) by (trainer) Scott DiDomenico and Dana Parham, it was his third win in five seasonal starts (career 23-for-50). The exacta paid $17, with the triple (three wagering favorites in order) returned $57.50.

Swansea

Ostro Hanover disposed of his rivals in the weekly adult-table pace. From post No. 5, he vaulted over Tookadiveoffdipper (Stratton) and finished what he started (:27.2; :56.3; 1:24, season's-best 1:51.4).

Jack's Legend N (Jason Bartlett) saved to the lane, then closed well for second. Ostro Hanover, who owned a length-and-three-quarter lead into the lane, prevailed by a diminishing half-length. Tookadiveoffdipper, wide-down-the-backside Trump Nation (Brennan) and a returning-to-town Harambe Deo (Marohn Jr.) came away with the small envelopes, while 17-10 choice Italian Delight N (Holland) came first-up and faded to sixth.

For third choice Ostro Hanover, a 5-year-old Betterthancheddar gelding co-owned by Go Fast, B&I and VIP Internet Stables & Kapildeo Singh and trained by Rene Allard, it was his second win in three '20 tries. The exacta paid $21.80, with the triple returned $111.50 and the superfecta paid $433.

Ostro Hanover

Frank Drucker

