A six-race win streak for Rich And Miserable

WILKES-BARRE PA - Rich And Miserable defeated the toughest harness racing field he has faced during his current six-race win streak, taking a $30,000 Great Northeast Open Series trot in 1:51.3 on a "sloppy" surface at Pocono Downs..

Muscle Diamond was first to the top, with Such An Angel and Moonshiner Hanover falling in behind him before the :27 quarter. Rich And Miserable, an Explosive Matter gelding, was moved from fourth by Tyler Buter, a four-time winner Sunday at Pocono, shortly off the first turn, but was extended a bit before clearing to the lead just before the :55 half.

Such An Angel and Matt Kakaley came back out to challenge down the backstretch, and those two had their own private duel from the 5/8 past the 1:23.1 three-quarters and on through the stretch, with Rich And Miserable able to go on for a neck advantage at the wire. Muscle Diamond was another 3¾ lengths back in third; 3-2 favorite Homicide Hunter, who won the Breeders Crown in sloppy conditions at Pocono last fall, trailed most of the way and could do no better than sixth.

The 1:51.3 in the off conditions matched three previous accomplishments of 9-5 second choice Rich And Miserable - his own lifetime mark, the fastest trot mile of the year at Pocono, and the North American season's record. Todd Buter trains the dramatically-improved four-year-old for Buter Farm Inc., Lynette Buter, and William and Carol Fuhs.

For the second straight night, five drivers accounted for all thirteen races - Buter with his four, George Napolitano Jr. with three, and two each for Simon Allard, Eric Carlson, and Jordan Stratton.

Thirteen more horses changed hands via the claiming box Sunday, with $253,500 invested in sharp horses. One of those claimed was the veteran Atta Boy Dan, who became the first horse to be taken three times for the Pocono record claim price of $40,000.

