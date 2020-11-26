A tongue twister - so 'X Man' is OK

Well-liked Kyneton horseman Tony Xiriha doesn’t care one bit that he’s widely known in harness racing circles as “The X Man”.

And there’s a simple reason for it.

“Most people have trouble working out how to say my surname. It’s pronounced using Sh – but most people find ‘The X Man’ a bit easier!” he said.

For the affable horseman, who celebrated his 56th birthday yesterday, he’s just grateful he is up and about and doing what he loves after getting “pretty smashed up” in a bad race fall at Stawell five years ago.

“It’s hard to believe that one minute I was sitting upright behind a horse in a race and then I was out like a sling shot. We still don’t really know what happened. Perhaps I ran over another horse’s hoof...I really don’t know,” Xiriha said.

After being air-lifted to Melbourne, Xiriha spent over a week in hospital. He suffered a broken right wrist (which is still held together by plates), a dislocated right shoulder, serious facial lacerations and a split forehead. His injuries required 10 months of rehabilitation.

“I was lucky that my wife Dale is a nurse, and our kids were great. A good mate in Tony Trimboli was also fantastic. He would drop in to see how I was going, or give me a call,” Xiriha said.

“One of the hardest things was that I lost my memory about a month after the racefall. It’s gradually got better, but I have to write things down or I’ll forget,” he said.

“I still struggle every now and again. The pain in my arms and hand can be agonizing and my wrist still hurts if I get a puller to drive, but I’m doing what I love and that’s being around horses.

“Next season I’ll renew my driver’s licence, but my plan is to give race driving away. I mainly want it so that I can keep driving my own horses at the trials.”

Xiriha was introduced into harness racing in the mid-1980s by his uncle John Woodham. (Woodham was still involved in the sport up until this season when he decided it was time to relinquish his licence.)

“I worked at Broadmeadows at the Ford Motor Company and on my way home to Kyneton I would drive through Gisborne, where John had his trotting property,” he said.

“I knocked off half an hour before John, who was a supervisor at a different factory. So, I’d harness up the horses and if John was a bit late getting away, more times than not we’d be doing them in the dark. There were quite a few occasions that I was hoping the horses could see okay! But we never had any worries at all.

“John’s daughter Jody Woodham-Murdoch is keeping the family tradition going and still trains horses at Monegeetta.”

When he bought his first block of land, a 12-acre property, Xiriha was just 18 years old.

“My wife and I set it up and we then moved to our current 75-acre property, which has an 840m track. There’s always a heap of feed growing for the broodmares,” he said.

“Our youngest in Ben has his stable hand licence and is enjoying doing fast work. Joel drove for three years and when he lost his claim, he gave it away.”

Prior to his race meeting accident, “The X Man” had up to 24 horses in work.

“I would do really well with horses that I’d get out of the claimers. I had a lot of them. Now that I’ve slowed down a little, I’m only doing eight which includes three babies,” he said.

Xiriha has held a trainer/driver licence since 1990 but didn’t work more than one or two at a time for the next decade.

“I was operating an electrical contracting business and after finding it difficult to take even a few days of holidays, I closed it down in 2001,” he said.

“It got to the point where I was unable to take even a day off and I was on the job seven days a week. I was just totally burnt out and I enjoyed the horses. So I decided to give them a go and if it didn’t work, I could always go back to my electrical trade.

“I’m happy with the decision I made. As you get older you realise it’s not all about the money.”

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura