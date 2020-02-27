A treble in teal for Michelle

The smile on the face of talented lightweight harness racing reinswoman Michelle Phillips at Mildura on Tuesday night--wearing teal-colored pants--said it all.

Phillips, in her third season of racing, landed her first-ever treble and was adamant she couldn't have picked a better time.

"I'm just thrilled to be involved in the WomenCan Team Teal campaign this year. It's a great opportunity for all of us to get the message out there regarding ovarian cancer," she said.

Harness Racing Victoria and wagering partner Tabcorp have backed the campaign (February 1 to March 15) to the tune of $200 each for every Team Teal winner. Funds raised will be channelled toward the Australia New Zealand Gynaecological Oncology Group research nurse grant program and the Survivors Teaching Students program.

Phillips said all the female drivers donning the teal pants for the six-week campaign were very happy to be involved.

"It's such a terrific way to draw attention and get the focus on awareness. And of course, we're raising funds for research at the same time," she said.

"We are all keen to get as many winners as we can. I've now landed five and hopefully there's more to come."

Phillips makes the long trip across the State from her home base at Melton to most Mildura meetings - a journey of around five and a half hours - but her Mildura success has her season total ticking along nicely to 35 winners.

Phillips said she had previously driven a couple of doubles.

"Not only was it the perfect time to get three for the Teal Team, but I got them at Mildura which I would have to say is my favorite track. I enjoy it up there and my strike rate is good."

Phillips was successful with Sirbenjaminbutton (Blissfull Hall-Sweet Irene), Rocknroll Legend (Rocknroll Hanover-Seshny Bromac) and Dungeon Dragon (Art Major-Dungeon Queen).

Three others also contributed to the campaign with winners on the night--Ellen Tormey on Ajay Breezy Rose (McArdle-Elegant Outlook), Tiana McMahon with Ace To Play (Shadow Play-Ace High Miss) and Danielle Hill on Robert Crocka (Major Bronski-Four Flash Pennies).



Michelle Phillips, Dani Hill and Ellen Tormey filled the first three placings for Team Teal in the Park Douglas Printing Pace at Mildura

The Teal pants total in Victoria is now $26,800, courtesy of 67 wins. The tally across Australia and New Zealand is 225 wins for $90,000.

Now in its sixth year, Team Teal has grown from a Victorian-only campaign, to include all Australian states, and for the past three years has included New Zealand.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura