A trio of divisions in the Snowshoe Series

TORONTO, January 26, 2018 - Winter Series harness racing action rolled on Friday evening at Woodbine Racetrack with the second leg of the Snowshoe Series.

After four divisions in round one, a trio of $17,000 divisions were contested Friday in the second-week of the three-week event.

The opening division of the evening saw three of last week's division winners (Burn Out Hanover, JK Pridenjoy, Tremendous Play) meeting up in a field of seven.

JK Pridenjoy was able to capitalize off a two-hole trip to score a career-best victory of 1:52.4.

Driven by Doug McNair, JK Pridenjoy was able to follow Burn Out Hanover, who was searching for a fifth consecutive victory. The three-year-old with the big win streak posted panels :27, :56.4 and 1:25.2 to lead into the lane, but couldn't go all the way.

JK Pridenjoy grabbed the lead and would hold off Gerardo to win by a neck. Tremendous Play finished third, while Burn Out Hanover was beat two lengths, finishing fifth.

Owned by JL Benson Stables Inc and Bert Hochsprung, JK Pridenjoy is now three for four in 2018 for $22,600 in earnings. Friday's victory was the fifth overall for the four-year-old son of Rock N Roll Heaven .

JK Pridenjoy paid $8.90 to win.

JK Pridenjoy

Artofficial Flavor took the second division in 1:53.1 for the team of Bob McClure and Dean Nixon.

The four-year-old gelding circled from second to first in the second-quarter and went on to post fractions of :57.3 and 1:25.4 before kicking home in :27.2 to win by nearly two-lengths.

Casimir Quasimodo finished second, while St Lads Captain was third.

Owned by Dean Nixon, Jeralene Roland, Michael Gillis and Justin Nixon, Artofficial Flavor is now one for two this season. The four-year-old by Art Official went seven for 21 last season and has now banked $56,5000 lifetime.

Artofficial Flavor paid $10.20 to win.

Artofficial Flavor

Murray Brethour trainee Gillys Boy captured the third division in 1:53.

The four-year-old Cams Card Shark gelding and driver Sylvain Filion got away fourth and were on the move in the second-quarter to eventually get around a pair of rivals and grab the lead before five-eighths. Gillys Boy led by three-lengths at three-quarters in 1:24.4 and proceeded to pace home in :28.1 to win by a length and a half over Star Clipper.

Montys Play was third, while Topville Chrome was fourth.

Owned by Brethour, Harley Harkness and Matthew Harrison, Gillys Boy is now one for three this season to go with a three-year-old record of two wins in 14 starts. The four-year-old increased his career earnings to $38,100 with Friday's score.

Gillys Boy paid $7.30 to win.

Gillys Boy

Three and four-year-old pacers, who were non-winners of two-races or $30,000 lifetime as of October 31, 2017, were eligible for nomination.

The $41,400 series final will take place next Friday, February 2. A total of six preliminary leg winners could potential lineup in next week's final.

Live racing continues Saturday night at Woodbine Racetrack. Post time is 7:10 p.m.

Mark McKelvie