A world's first for Mel Mara

Helen Head and Jacasta Walsh from Waratah Farm with the first foal born by Mel Mara

The very first foal sired by the 1.47 harness racing stallion Mel Mara greeted the world in Northern Victoria earlier this week.

The Colt is the first foal from the Art Major mare Shes Offlimits who is a half sister to the champion mare Tell Me Tales 1.49.3 $360,870 .

The foal is pictured here with its breeder Helen Head and Jacasta Walsh from Waratah Farm.

Helen, who is now into her nineties is one of Australia’s most respected breeders and bred and raced Tell Me Tales.

The foal, apart from being the first sired by the former World Champion Mel Mara , has a piece of history to commence its resume as its birthplace Waratah Farm is part of a property once owned by a former Prime Minister of Australia in John McEwen.

Mel Mara has a pedigree laden with speed.

There is no doubt that high speed was going to be a weapon in the repertoire of Mel Mara. It became evident in just his third career start as a two year old when he blazed home his last quarter in 25 seconds. So when you take a close look at his pedigree you will see he is surrounded and smothered by horses with extreme speed.

Lets recap some of the highlights of the race career of Mel Mara .

• He won 26 races and prizemoney of $1,028,350

• He won in 1.52 as a 2 year old, 1.49.2 as a 3 year old and 1.47 as an aged horse.

• Amongst those 26 wins were victories over Always B Miki 1.46, McWicked 1.46.4, Sweet Lou 1.47, Foiled Again 1.48 and Warrawee Needy 1.46.8.

• On six occasions paced his last quarter in better than 26 seconds.

His Personality

Combining with his high speed, his impressive pedigree, Mel Mara has a gorgeous temperament and a personality you just admire in a horse.

His USA Trainer, the highly respected Tony Alagna had this to say about him in March 2016.

The staff at Northern Rivers Equine in Kyabram can echo the thoughts and words of Tony Alagna. He has a personality that is unique.

The Cam Fella sireline in the Southern Hemisphere has been so dominant for many years.

As a representative of that Sireline Mel Mara adds a dimension with his high speed and his athleticism.

He is a perfect match for mares of the Artsplace / Abercrombie line, the Western Hanover / Western Ideal line and the Direct Scooter line.

Not only is he the consummate professional and completely well mannered on and off the track, he has an excellent personality.

He is a really fun horse and is one of those you look forward to seeing every day.

