Addys Way speeds to a 1:51.4 score

DAYTON, OH. - A hotly-contested $18,500 Mares Open at Hollywood Dayton Raceway on Friday night (Nov. 3) resulted in a mild harness racing upset by Addys Way (Dan Noble) over Juslikeaqueen (Josh Sutton) and Colorful Sky (Aaron Merriman). Townlinedaliscard (Kyle Ater) and American Girl (Mike Micallef) finished in a dead heat for fourth at the end of the 1:51.4 mile. With the win, Addys Way inched her way closer to the half million dollar earnings plateau. The tough 9-year-old daughter of Camluck now sports 54 victories in 229 races and earnings of $476,395. The 1:51.4 clocking on a chilly autumn evening was just two-fifths of a second off her lifetime best 1:51.2 clocking at Scioto Downs over three years ago.

Shady Caroline (Chris Page) did her best to defend her rail post position, but faced stiff competition from American Girl throughout the first 7/8ths of the mile. Heated fractions of :26.2, :53.4 and 1:22.2 were posted with Shady Caroline skimming the pylons and American Girl, an 8-year-old with back-to-back $100,000 seasons under her girth, pressing on the outside. Addys Way enjoyed a pocket ride until finding a seam between the leaders at the head of the stretch and closing just quick enough to hold off favored Juslikeaqueen at the wire.

Noble also trains Addys Way for the Perkins Racing Stable LLC. The winner paid $12, the exacta returned a healthy $59, and $2 4-8-6 trifecta ticket was worth $266.20.

Gregg Keidel