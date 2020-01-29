Day At The Track

AG’s White Socks heads four Kiwi runners

09:10 AM 29 Jan 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
A G’s White Socks,Harness racing
HRNZ

LAST-START Ballarat Cup winner AG’s White Socks heads four Kiwi runners in Saturday night’s $500,000 Group 1 Hunter Cup (2760m) at Melton’s Tabcorp Park.

The other Kiwis make the cut in the stellar field are: Chase Auckland, Triple Eight and Mach Shard.

The barrier draw for the Hunter Cup and Group 1 Great Southern Star are being conducted at 10.45pm (NZ time) at a Caduceus Club function at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

As expected, emerging star Lochinvar Art adds some real X-factor to the Cup after his blazing Group 1 4YO Bonanza at Melton last Saturday night.

“Bugger it, we’ve got nothing to lose,” Lochinvar Art’s trainer-driver David Moran said. “He’s off his head at the moment and the world is his oyster. He doesn’t have to be driven tough if the draw doesn’t go his way, but if he’s anywhere thereabouts he will be extremely dangerous. They’ll want to be on their game.”

NSW trainer-driver Jimmy Rattray decided to stay home and focus on the Miracle Mile with Ignatius, but it still wasn’t enough for last Saturday night’s sparkling 1min48.8sec Menangle winner, King Of Swing, to make the field. He’s first emergency.

King Of Swing’s co-trainers Craig Cross and Luke McCarthy still have three Hunter Cup runners with Bling It On, Alta Orlando and Cash N Flow.

McCarthy will drive Bling It On, while his brother, Todd, will have the pick of Alta Orlando and Cash N Flow after the draws. WA star Gary Hall Jr is on standby in case King Of Swing gains a start.

Kiwi pair AG’s White Socks and Chase Auckland share pre-draw favouritism at $3.50 on the Aussie TAB.

HUNTER CUP FIELD (pre-draw): Bling It On, Lochinvar Art, Chase Auckland, AG’s White Socks, Alta Orlando, Code Bailey, Triple Eight, Mach Shard, Our Uncle Sam, Cash N Flow, My Kiwi Mate, San Carlo, King Of Swing (emergency).

 

by Adam Hamilton

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Mcdazzle shines in feature; Wilder wins 4
29-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
Superfecta season for Chris Page
29-Jan-2020 04:01 AM NZDT
Iconic Lana Lobell farm in sheriff's sale
29-Jan-2020 02:01 AM NZDT
Chili Cook-Off Champion crowned
29-Jan-2020 02:01 AM NZDT
Trotters in the limelight Friday
29-Jan-2020 02:01 AM NZDT
Super Tuesday jackpots, not politics
29-Jan-2020 02:01 AM NZDT
Horseman Harvey E. "Gene" Griffin, 75
29-Jan-2020 02:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News