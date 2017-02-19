Alberto Contador storms to a 1:49.4 win

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (February 18, 2017) - Alberto Contador lowered his lifetime mark for the second straight week at the Meadowlands, winning the harness racing featured $15,000 conditioned pace in 1:49.4.

Alberto Contador won last week at 14/1 in 1:50.1 and stepped up in class in his repeat bid. Brett Miller moved the New Zealand bred 9-year-old Bettor's Delight gelding to the front past the quarter in :26.4. Miller controlled the rest of the action from there, easily holding sway from Ontario Success by two lengths at the wire. Jet Airway was third while racing for purse money only with Barimah finishing fourth and rounding out the trifecta.

Alberto Contador, named for the champion Spanish cyclist, has won 33 times in 138 career starts with earnings of $452,431.

Four preliminary divisions of the Dash For the G-Notes series were contested. So Take That won the fastest division in 1:51.4 for Corey Callahan and Mike Watson. It was Watson's third training win of the weekend.

Iminurblindspot, the 3-year-old full brother to world champion Shebestingin, broke his maiden in his third career start in a "non-winners of two" in 1:55.3. He is trained by Nifty Norman and owned by Enzed Racing Stable and William Switala. He was a $35,000 Harrisburg yearling purchase.

John Campbell, Corey Callahan, and Jim Marohn, Jr. each posted a driving double. Patti Harmon scored a training double.

Total handle was $2,799,173 on the 12-race card.

