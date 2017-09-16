$50,000 feature - It was All About Madi

YONKERS, NY, Friday, September 15, 2017- All About Madi (Brian Sears, $9.60) wedged into an early pocket and it served her well Friday night (Sept. 15th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 harness racing filly and mare 'Open Handicap Pace'.

In play from post position No. 3, 'Madi' had some company, including pole-assigned, 19-1 number Acefourtyfour Alex (Brent Holland) and 3-2 fave Regil Elektra (Jason Bartlett).

All About Madi used some discretion-along with a vacant two-hole-to take a seat, while Regil Elektra found herself hung to dry by the longshot from the inside.

Intervals of :26.4, :55.2 and 1:23.4 finished off Regil Elektra, but Acefourtyfour Alex continued her advantage. She owned a length-and-quarter lead into the lane, but faltered late. All About Madi moved inside and whipped a ground-saving Betabcool N (Eric Goodell) by a neck in 1:53.2.

The latter edged the pace-setter for second, with Sell a Bit N (Jordan Stratton) and Venus Delight (Joe Bongiorno) rounding out the payees. Regil Elektra faded to sixth.

For third choice All About Madi, a 4-year-old daughter of Brandon's Cowboy owned and trained by Brittany Robertson, it was her seventh win in 24 seasonal starts (first try in local femme feature). The exacta paid $164, the triple returned $729 and the superfecta paid $5,787.

A friendly reminder from Yonkers Raceway that Saturday evening’s (Sept. 16th) Pick 5 wager starts with a carryover of $2,484.90.

The Pick 5 is a 50-cent base wager comprising races 7 through 11 during every racing card. It has no consolation payoff, meaning if no one selects all five winners (as was the case Friday night), the entire pool (minus takeout) moves to the next racing program.

